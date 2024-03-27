Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to name the actor she says tried to shut down her memoir after she called him an "a*****e" in it.

Rebel Wilson’s upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, promises to be an intimate look at Wilson’s life. The book swears to share the good, the bad, and the sometimes hilarious moments of her journey to stardom. The nonfiction offering also chronicles her Hollywood interactions. One of those interactions is creating a stir. The book has launched a feud between Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Rebel Wilson names names on Instagram ahead of her book’s release

Rebel Wilson’s upcoming memoir has been on the radar of Sacha Baron Cohen for sometime, alleges the Bridesmaids star. According to Wilson, Cohen attempted to silence her and shut down press for her book because she spoke about him in one chapter. Recently, she claimed he had hired lawyers and a crisis management team to try to silence her.

Rebel Wilson | Bravo / Contributor

Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the identity of the “a*****e” she worked with that prompted her to have a “no a*****es policy.” Wilson said the troublemaker in question is Sacha Baron Cohen, and that he’s discussed in one chapter of her book. She also reiterated that the famed actor has been trying to keep her memoir quiet. The story has since expired, but it certainly has everyone talking.

Sacha Baron Cohen | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen’s camp has responded to Wilson’s shoutout. CNN received a statement from the actor’s representative. In the statement, Cohen claims that Wilson’s allegations are false and that there is evidence to back up his claim. Wilson and Cohen worked together on a single film. The allegations against Cohen appear to stem from the set of The Brothers Grimsby, which was released in 2016.

Rebel Wilson has discussed her distaste for Sacha Baron Cohen in the past

Wilson’s recent claims aren’t the first time she’s called out the Borat actor. According to Variety, Wilson called out Cohen in 2014 during an appearance on a radio show. According to the publication, Wilson said Cohen was so pushy on the set of The Brothers Grimsby that she threatened to call their shared agent and blow the whistle on him. According to Wilson, that harassment continued throughout the filming of the movie. She shared the same story in 2016 during a different public appearance.

While Wilson made those comments a decade ago, she must be revealing much more in her memoir. The memoir’s upcoming release reportedly led to Cohen hiring a crisis team and lawyers to deal with the fallout. Wilson has not revealed exactly what she says about Cohen in the book just yet, but it certainly sounds like it’s more damning than him being merely an “a*****e.”

Rebel Wilson’s memoir, Rebel Rising, will be available on April 2.