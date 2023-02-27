‘RHOA’: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Mansion Isn’t in Foreclosure, According to Her Daughters: ‘We All Live There’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was a full-time cast member on the first five seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During that time, fans got an inside look at the Don’t Be Tardy star’s life at home and out in the world. Zolciak-Biermann has remained a fixture among fans in the years since leaving the show, and her personal life has continued to make headlines. In the past few months, Zolciak-Biermann has experienced heigtened scrutiny around her home.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann | Prince Williams/WireImage

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Atlanta home was believed to be in foreclosure

In October 2022, reports first surfaced that Zolciak-Biermann’s 7,186 square-foot mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia was in foreclosure. Reports noted that Fulton County records revealed that Landmark Community Bank had begun foreclosure proceedings on the home.

Zolciak-Biermann denied that such was the case in a February 2023 Instagram Q&A. “WTF!! Nobody bought my house!” she said, according to All About the Tea. “Was never for sale or in foreclosure … People make s*** up because they are so bored … Stupid blogs.”

Brielle Biermann confirmed the house isn’t in foreclosure

Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Ariana and Brielle cleared up the status of their Georgia home to TMZ after news broke that their house was up for auction.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana said. “Everything is still there. We all live there.” They went on to claim that a “misunderstanding” led to the foreclosure news first being reported in late 2022.

“[We have] gone through this already in November,” Brielle said, referring to when reports of the foreclosure first broke.

Us Weekly confirmed the mansion’s planned foreclosure in February 2023. The cause of the legal action was seemingly due to an unpaid loan.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the documents read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

The house auction has since been cancelled

The house auction was reportedly scheduled for March 2023. But the sale has since been canceled, and the Zolciak-Biermanns are staying put.

Influencer Georgio Says investigated the claims himself and confirmed that the sale was indeed canceled. “I looked online. There is a foreclosure notice about Kim’s home, and I wanted to verify if this auction was actually taking place,” he said in a video he posted on Instagram. “So I spoke to the law offices that are handling the specific property and I wanted to verify.”

“When speaking with an agent on the phone, they confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann’s home was up for auction, but ultimately it was canceled. “”There was a sale dated for March 7 of 2023. That sale is not taking place anymore,” the agent on the phone said. “It was cancelled.”

“There is not a sale that is issued for that home at this time,” they added. “But the sale that was issued for March 7th is no longer happening.”