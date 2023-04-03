‘RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield is a Grandmom

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has a few surprises. In addition to the return of Cynthia Bailey after her yearlong hiatus, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann making an appearance for Sheree Whitfield, the She by Sheree owner’s new storyline is juicy. Her love life hit a low last season, but this year, she has a new chance with her man, Martell Holt. The OG also has added a new title: grandmother.

Sheree Whitfield | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sheree Whitfield is a first-time grandmother

Whitfield is a mother of three adults: Tiara, Kairo, and Kaleigh. She had her eldest when she was just a teenager, and the younger two during her marriage to former NFL player Bob Whitfield. All three have appeared on the show.

Source: YouTube

Tiara has a popular podcast, Kairo is busy with sports and modeling, and Kaleigh has focused on being an academic. Kairo has always been easy on the eye, and as it turns out, he’s been pretty busy as Bravo reports he’s a new father to a baby girl.

There are currently no photos of the child on Whitfield’s social media accounts, nor her three children. It’s unclear how much Kairo’s journey to fatherhood will be documented. The season premieres on May 7.

The ‘RHOA’ star’s new man Martell Holt will appear on the show

Whitfield may have gotten her heartbroken and suffered public humiliation from her longtime love, former prison bae Tyrone Gilliams, but she’s back with the OWN star. Reports of her dating Holt surfaced last summer. She confirmed the news to TMZ, noting they met through mutual friends and had already met one another’s family members.

Whitfield also gushed about Holt during the Season 14 reunion, and in her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Cohen asked her the “No. 1 question” from the audience: “How would you describe your love life right now?” Whitfield confirmed she’s definitely dating. “I am actually really enjoying getting to know someone in particular,” she teased.” It appears that someone is Holt.

Source: YouTube

Holt tapped several scenes for the forthcoming season. He reportedly gets into a screaming match with Kenya Moore during Sanya Richards-Ross’ husband’s 40th birthday bash. The trailer shows Moore confronting him over something Holt allegedly says about Whitfield, with Whitfield becoming upset with her co-stars.

Whitfield will also make appearances on the OWN show’s forthcoming fifth season. Previews show her facing criticism about their relationship, as Holt struggles to come to terms with his divorce from his ex, Melody Shari.

Sheree Whitfield’s confrontation on ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

In the trailer for Season 5, Tiffany Whitlow asks Whitfield questions about whether she’s nervous about her relationship with Holt due to his reputation as a cheater. Things reportedly become quite intense.

“And I’ma tease you with this. Sheree Whitfield makes an appearance,” the show’s executive producer, Carlos King, revealed on his podcast. He added: “And the only thing I will say is Sheree gets into a nice nasty conversation with a cast member that’s a female. It’s unexpected, it’s nice nasty…it’s so nice nasty that it has a domino effect that involves Martell.”

King says things get so heated that the rest of the cast will get involved. “That domino effect got so heated that some people got into a heated disagreement that had to be separated. All thanks to Sheree,” he explained.