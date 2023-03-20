‘RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield Will Appear on OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is about to make her debut on OWN. Whitfield will appear in the forthcoming season Love & Marriage: Huntsville. It will be her first time on the show since she began dating a key cast member.

Sheree Whitfield via Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sheree Whitfield will appear on OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ and get into an argument with a co-star

Season 4 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville will premiere on OWN on April 8. In addition to losing a cast member, Destiny Payton, viewers will meet one new cast member. They will also be officially introduced to Whitfield in her first appearance on the show.

“And I’ma tease you with this. Sheree Whitfield makes an appearance,” the show’s executive producer, Carlos King, revealed on his podcast. He added: “And the only thing I will say is Sheree gets into a nice nasty conversation with a cast member that’s a female. It’s unexpected, it’s nice nasty…it’s so nice nasty that it has a domino effect that involves Martell.”

King says things get so heated that the rest of the cast will get involved. “That domino effect got so heated that some people got into a heated disagreement that had to be separated. All thanks to Sheree,” he explained.

The ‘RHOA’ star is currently dating Martell Holt

Whitfield will appear on the show to support her boyfriend, Martell Holt. They began dating after Whitfield split from her longtime boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams.

Source: YouTube

The couple were first spotted out together in July 2022 after she confirmed that she was dating a new man. During Whitfield’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he asked her the “No. 1 question” from the audience: “How would you describe your love life right now?” Whitfield confirmed she’s definitely dating. “I am actually really enjoying getting to know someone in particular,” she teased.” It appears that someone is Holt.

The same week, Empress Radio shared video footage of Holt and Whitfield together. Several Instagram bloggers revealed that Whitfield was hanging out with minister and businessman Chris Fletcher and his wife. Fletcher is a close friend of Holt and previously counseled him and his ex-wife, Melody Shari, before their split. The Alabama minister shared a photo with himself and Whitfield online, along with one of the RHOA OG and his wife. It’s speculated Whitfield and Holt went on a double date with the Fletcher’s.

They met through mutual friends

Whitfield and Holt have been going strong since they began dating last year. TMZ caught up with the OG outside of Beauty Box MD in Sandy Springs, Georgia, where she discussed how she met Holt. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” she said, noting they’ve already made some important introductions. “He’s met my friends, he’s met several people in my family. And, I don’t know, we’ve been just hanging out, and I’m enjoying life right now,” she added. Whitfield revealed the two have been seeing one another for about two months. The two have met one another’s family members and friends.