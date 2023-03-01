‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Was ‘So F***ing Happy’ When Lisa Vanderpump Left the Show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has introduced many faces into the homes of viewers worldwide over the years. Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump are just a few of these people.

Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump | Jesse Grant/WireImage

Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump were a part of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for years

Lisa Vanderpump was a part of the inaugural cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside other stars like Kyle Richards. In the show’s second season, Brandi Glanville began making appearances as a friend of the Housewives, eventually joining as a full-time cast member in season 3.

Glanville and Vanderpump only shared the spotlight as full-time Housewives for three seasons, with Glanville departing the show in 2015 after its fifth season. Vanderpump remained a part of the show through its ninth season in 2019.

Brandi Glanville was ecstatic when Lisa Vanderpump quit ‘RHOBH’

Glanville reflected on her time on RHOBH — and her relationship with Vanderpump — in a February 2023 interview on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast. She addressed a previous comment she’d made claiming that Vanderpump ruined her life.

“When I said that [Vanderpump] was, God forbid, manipulative, that is like, sorry, not a big horrible thing,” Glanville said. “I know a lot of manipulative people that are my friends. So I, when I said that, I didn’t think it was going to be the end of the line for me. If you cross Lisa, she does not get over it. She will come for you for years to come. She will try to ruin your businesses, try to make sure that you’re irrelevant and you don’t get jobs. It’s almost like she will always have negative things to say about me for the rest of her life.”

When Vanderpump eventually left the show, Glanville was thrilled, even though Glanville’s role on the show at the time was limited to guest appearances.

“I was so f**k*ng happy. Are you joking? Like that b****, she continued to try to ruin my life and we won’t go into what she had her minions doing to me,” she said. “But when finally I said she was manipulative and then everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, yes she is.’ She couldn’t handle that she was imperfect. So when she didn’t show up for the reunion, I knew that she wouldn’t show up and she wouldn’t allow herself to be fired. It had to be her quitting prior to the reunion because it had to be her decision which, I mean, I think she was gone anyway and she knows that. So that’s why she didn’t show up.”

Glanville believed that Vanderpump would have been fired from the show for the same reason she was herself. “It would have been [like my situation] all over again. She had no friends [on the show]. She screwed everyone. She was on an island now,” she said. “So for her to come back, it just, it wouldn’t have made sense. And so instead of getting fired, she quit first.”

Neither Vanderpump or Glanville have appeared on ‘RHOBH’ since

Since their departures from RHOBH, neither Vanderpump nor Glanville have appeared on the show. Vanderpump created her own show, Vanderpump Rules, while she was still on RHOBH. The series chronicles the inner workings of her restaurants in Los Angeles.