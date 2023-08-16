The Real Housewives of Orange County may not be the last time viewers will see Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her family. Burke and her fianceé Jennifer Spinner recently revealed that they have a new reality show in the works about the life of an unconventional family.

Burke starred in RHOC Seasons 14 and 15. At the time she was married to Sean Burke and the couple shared seven children. During her final season, Burke got sober and realized that she was a lesbian. When her final season wrapped she ended up splitting from her husband, but they continued to co-parent.

Fast forward, Burke, her husband, and Spinner all moved to Tennessee with the kids. Burke said their life is too fun and quirky not to share.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are working on a new show

“We’re working with a production company Matador Productions to do a show that’s basically how it is being a queer couple raising a family. Living with Sean,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “My older daughter just moved out here yesterday with her fiancé. It’s the funny family dynamics of all of us living under one roof.”

“But then you have the really real stuff, which is the recent attack on drag queens,” she said. “A lot of really good educated people didn’t understand the nuances of this. We’ve been doing these listening tours in the South when we came here with preconceived ideas but by meeting people one at a time.”

She’s confident the show will ultimately air, but it will take time. “These things are hurry up and wait I think it will be, because there is the funny dynamic with us and our friends,” she said. “It’s all of that stuff. It’s funny. Our dynamic is funny because we are like opposites completely in every aspect. Raising these kids with Sean.”

Why did Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner choose to move to Tennessee?

Burke also shared why the couple chose to live in Tennesee. “Number one was cost of living,” she emphasized. “I had to be able to move somewhere where I could support my kids on my own and anything else would be extra. That being said, I wanted to be close to a big city.”

“I did want to have some culture and some music and a fun downtown,” Burke said. “And I love the entertainment industry here, the country music scene. So that was important to me too. I needed a city that has a production company for working on a new show right now. So I wanted to be close to production companies, things like that. Good public schools.”

“My kids are so happy,” she added. “I wanted something that was queer-friendly. And although Tennessee is red, Nashville and the town we live in is blue or purple.”

“And there’s a lot of transplants here, a lot of people here from California and New York. And then at the beginning, I went through that list. We did a road trip and we hit a city that we liked. And literally when we got here, Franklin, we just fell in love,” Burke remarked. “I mean, it’s like right now we’re in our office and I we’re looking at these huge trees on two acres of green grass and nature. It’s phenomenally beautiful here.”