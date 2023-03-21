‘RHOM’: Andy Cohen Explains He Yelled at Larsa Pippen After She Struck a Nerve in Him as a Single Parent

The season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami has been filled with plenty of tense moments between Housewives — and even with Bravo boss Andy Cohen himself. At one point, Cohen took to calling Larsa Pippen’s words an “a**hole thing to say,” and reportedly lost his temper with her. Following the reunion’s airing, he explained what exactly happened.

Andy Cohen yelled at Larsa Pippen during ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ reunion

When the season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami filmed in late January 2023, Andy Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to share an update from the set.

“We’re still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa in my bingo card today,” the Watch What Happens Live host said, according to Deadline. Pippen asked Cohen if he was going to apologize for his outburst. “I’m sorry, Larsa,” he said.

Marysol Patton overheard and asked what he was apologizing for. “For screaming at Larsa,” he said. “I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women. Anyway, sorry.”

When the episode of the reunion aired, it began with a tiff between Pippen and fellow Housewife, Dr. Nicole Martin, about when Pippen made a comment about Martin’s son being born out of wedlock. Cohen told Pippen to her face that holding that against Martin wasn’t right. “You said that the kid was born out of wedlock. It’s an a**hole thing to say,” he said.

Andy Cohen’s reasoning for chastising Larsa Pippen

When the second part of the reunion aired in March 2023, Cohen spoke to People magazine about why he lost his cool with Pippen on camera. He acknowledged that he might have exaggerated a bit when he said on his Instagram Stories that he was screaming at Pippen, which led to headlines at the time about the reported confrontation set to air two months later.

“I usually don’t editorialize and I did with The Housewives of Miami,” he admitted. “Basically Larsa was kind of — it seemed to me — weaponizing to Nicole that her child was born out of wedlock. Like she was saying… I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock. Now when you say, ‘I could be using something as a weapon,’ you’re basically doing it.”

“And it was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, ‘You called my son a bastard.’ And she said, ‘I didn’t, I just said he was born out of wedlock.’ And to me, to even bring it up… So then I said, ‘Well, that was an a**hole thing to say to her,’ and I was pretty heated about it.”

Andy Cohen has 2 kids of his own

Cohen confessed that part of his anger in the moment stemmed from his own personal life. He’s a father of two children, which he welcomed via surrogate in 2019 and 2022, and is raising them on his own.

“It will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated,” he said. “I have two children. I’m a single dad of two children. So there is no other person, there is no other parent. But I got super sensitive to the idea of that being weaponized. And that’s why I jumped in there, and there you go.”