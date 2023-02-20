‘RHOM’: Guerdy Abraira Gives Her Explanation of Why Andy Cohen Screamed at Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of Miami has been packed with drama since the series returned on Peacock in 2021 after nearly a decade off the air. But it’s not just the Housewives that have been yelling at each other; Andy Cohen lost his temper with Larsa Pippen while filming the reunion for season 5 of RHOM and screamed at the OG Miami Housewife.

Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira | Aaron Davidson/Peacock

Andy Cohen screamed at Larsa Pippen on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Larsa Pippen helped launch The Real Housewives of Miami in 2010 and was a cast member on the show for its first season. When the show was revived with season 4 in 2021, three new faces were added to the cast, including world-renowned event planner Guerdy Abraira. The two haven’t always seen eye to eye, but Abraira witnessed something new while filming the season 5 reunion: Cohen yelling at Pippen.

Cohen shared an update from the set of the RHOM Season 5 reunion on his Instagram Stories in January 2023. “We’re still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa in my bingo card today,” Cohen said, according to Deadline. Pippen can be heard in the background of the video asking Cohen if he planned on apologizing. “I’m sorry, Larsa,” the Watch What Happens Live host said. Friend of the Housewives and former main cast member Marysol Patton asked Cohen what he was apologizing for, and he was honest with his answer: “For screaming at [Pippen].”

“I don’t like screaming at women,” he added. “I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women. Anyway, sorry.”

Guerdy Abraira said Larsa Pippen and Andy Cohen disagreed about terms to describe children

The season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami is set to air in two parts in March 2023. Fans will have to wait until then to see what went down in full, but Guerdy Abraira teased what led to Cohen’s outburst in an interview on Page Six’s Virtual RealiTea podcast.

“Well, it’s over the definition of a child out of wedlock,” the Guerdy Design founder said. “Is that called a bastard or is that not?”

“It’s literally, like, trying to move forward and there’s a misunderstanding about what the content of some contexts are,” she continued. “And so, you’ll see what happens at the reunion, obviously.”

In season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Pippen stoked a fire with fellow Housewife Nicole Martin due to her having a child with longtime partner Anthony Lopez without being married.

Andy Cohen apologized to Lisa Hochstein for yelling at her too

Larsa Pippen isn’t the only Miami Housewife that Cohen has lost his cool with. In his Instagram Stories showing his apology to Pippen, Lisa Hochstein chimed in to point out that Pippen isn’t the only RHOM cast member to be on the receiving end of Cohen’s anger.

“You screamed at me last year,” Hochstein said. Cohen apologized to Hochstein as he had with Pippen.