‘RHOM’: Dr. Nicole Says $44 Million Home Sale Was an Unexpected ‘Great Opportunity’ [Exclusive]

Dr. Nicole Martin no longer lives at the lavish mansion seen on The Real Housewives of Miami. Martin and fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez were made an offer they simply couldn’t refuse – which took the RHOM star by surprise.

“Right now we’re focused on our recent move,” Martin told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We sold our house unexpectedly and we just bought a new house. We’re going to basically gut that and do a full remodel.”

Dr. Nicole from ‘RHOM’ sold her home to Jeff Bezos’ parents

The couple sold the sprawling 8,700 estate to Jeff Bezos’ parents for $44 million, The Real Deal reports. Martin and Lopez made a huge windfall on the property, as records show the last buyer in 2019 paid $13,995,000 for the property.

Dr. Nicole Martin, Anthony Lopez | Peacock

“Honestly, we hadn’t we had no intention of selling,” Martin said. “The house wasn’t on the market. It was kind of this like, ‘Hey, someone’s buying the neighbor’s house. They want two houses adjacent. Like, are you willing to sell?'” The Real Deal reports that Jackie and Mike Bezos paid $34 million for the neighboring home before buying Martin and Lopez’s house.

The Miami home sale was an offer they couldn’t refuse

Making a huge profit on real estate in South Florida isn’t that uncommon, especially in 2022. “Real estate in Miami was kind of going through the roof despite a lot of uncertainty,” she recalled. “Like, COVID and the economy, despite all these things, property sales were through the roof and we were like, this is a great opportunity. Who knows what’s to come?”

Plus, Martin and Lopez were in the middle of remodeling plans for the home. “There were things that we wanted to add to the house we were working on,” she said. “An addition and a remodel. So there were things that this house still didn’t have, despite all the work we did to it. And we were like, ‘You know what? Let’s do this. Let’s cash in and we’ll be patient.'”

Where did Dr. Nicole and Anthony move since filming ‘RHOM’?

A big problem for South Florida sellers is that cashing in on a home sale means buying in a seller’s market. A big reason why Martin and Lopez jumped to sell their home was that they had a landing pad that allowed them to buy some time.

“We have an apartment on the beach, so we’re living here now, and we’ll wait for something that really catches our eye,” she said. “A couple of months later, this property became available. And we absolutely love it. And it kind of has all the little things that the other one didn’t have. But we need to remodel it and make it to our taste.”

“Honestly, I think if we wouldn’t have had our beach apartment, we probably would have been like, OK where do we go?” she said. “But we had an apartment that was already furnished. It was kind of an easy move for us. So we’ve been here and we’ll be here until that remodel is done basically a year.”

The couple paid $21.5 million for their new 10,860-square-foot, seven-bedroom home in Coral Gables. Martin and Lopez hired Manny Varas of MV Group to renovate the home, which will include a 1,000-square-foot walk-in closet for Martin. Plus, Lopez plans to add a floating seaplane dock.

