‘RHOM’ Season 5 ‘Friends’ Reportedly Make an Alarming Amount Per Episode

The stars of Real Housewives of Miami must have money to be part of the main cast. Just like their counterparts in other cities of the franchise, the ladies are required to have a healthy bank account (or be married to one) and live a cushy lifestyle if they want to become a Housewife.

Once they are cast, they receive hefty paychecks and enjoy paid-for vacations in front of Bravo/Peacock cameras. But, what about the friends of the show? According to an insider, the RHOM friends are making an alarming amount per episode in season 5.

Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola | Peacock

Each Housewife negotiates her own contract, which means pay rates vary

Bravo’s Housewives reality franchise dates back to 2006 when the network debuted the Real Housewives of Orange County. Since then, the franchise has expanded to New York City, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, the Potomac, Dallas, Salt Lake City, and Miami.

Not all versions have been massive hits, and not every cast member has become a star. But, the biggest names in the franchise do enjoy massive paydays. For example, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne each made a half million in the most recent season. And former star Denise Richards inked a deal worth $1 million per season.

Nene Leakes reportedly earned $2.85 million for her last season, while Kandi Burress earned $2.3M around the same time. Kathy Hilton demanded more than $1 million per season, based on Kandi and Bethenny Frankel’s salaries.

‘RHOM’ friends — Adriana De Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth — in season 5 make an alarming amount per episode

In Miami, at least one of the cast members — which include Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Nicole Martin — is reportedly paid around a half million or more each season. This info came from a divorce court filing when Lisa’s ex, Lenny, claimed she was earning “upwards of $30,000 per episode”, per Nicki Swift.

This was a massive increase compared to the first three seasons of the show. Back in 2013 — when the show was still on Bravo — it was reported that the RHOM cast were the lowest-paid in the franchise. At that time, they reportedly earned between $55K and $75K per season.

At least one member of the main cast apparently scored a massive pay increase when RHOM returned, but that’s not the case for the friends of the show. According to a tip submitted to Bravo & Cocktails, the Miami friends — Adriana De Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth — are making just $1,000 per episode in season 5.

Each Housewives season features an average of around 25 episodes. One season takes about three months to shoot, with filming taking up six days a week.

What kind of contract does an ‘RHOM’ friend have to sign?

Bravo never makes their contracts public. But, a decade ago there was a leak of a “Friend of the Housewives” contract that gave fans some insight about what these ladies agree to when they sign on the dotted line.

Per Starcasm, even the unpaid, non-housewives who appear on camera must agree to strict conditions. In exchange, they might get to appear on television. This applies to “Friends,” as well as family members and guests.

Signing an appearance release form means that they:

Waive any rights to compensation

Must accept that the show may “fictionalize” footage

May be exposed to “public ridicule, humiliation or condemnation”

Must keep all details in the “strictest confidence”

May not be under the influence of any drugs or medication

May not run for political office within one year of filming

Will be charged $50,000 per breach of the contract

Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock.