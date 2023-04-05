‘RHONJ’ Danielle Cabral Reveals She Was ‘Intimidated’ to Join the Show

Danielle Cabral is one of three newbies this season on Real Housewives of New Jersey. She may be a Jersey girl now, but she is originally from Staten Island and actually starred in an episode of MTV’s True Life entitled I’m a Staten Island Girl.

The new housewife has been married to her husband Nate for 10 years and they have two children, Dominic and Valentina. She refers to herself as “Boujie Mama” and owns a clothing boutique called Boujie Kidz.

She is now making her mark on the reality series along with two other new NJ cast members: Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler.

Was Danielle Cabral an actress before she joined ‘RHONJ’?

Cabral’s True Life experience wasn’t exactly a good one. Staten Island residents did not appreciate her TV appearance. They felt her attitude was giving them a bad name. She decided to go out to California to try her hand at acting, and the cameras captured her going out for auditions. While she was hated back in her hometown, those in L.A. loved her New York accent.

“No one even knew my name,” Cabral explained to the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. “They just called me ‘New York.’” She went on to explain that every part she went out for was described as “New York Girl” or “New York Badass.”

“It’s the hardest industry in the world to break into,” she told the host.

She eventually realized that she could have doors open for her by just being herself, which led her to become a cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I was intimidated to join the franchise,” Cabral told Casey. “When you think of a housewife, you think of…Beverly Hills comes into my head.”

The Jersey housewife explained she does not have all the fancy clothes that are seen in some of the franchises. However, she added that she is “working towards it.” She also said that she doesn’t carry herself “so prim and proper.”

Cabral believes that she is the complete opposite of everyone else on the show. However, she thought she could be good as a new housewife because she represents a youthful, exciting, and fun New Jersey. The star also said would eventually like to bring some of her friends onto the show.

What can viewers expect from the housewife this season?

Danielle Cabral appears on “Watch What Happens Live.” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Cabral told the podcast host that we can expect to see her navigating many difficult situations this season on RHONJ and she admits it wasn’t easy.

“I also didn’t know what the hell was going on sometimes,” she said. She also added that she has to sit back when other cast members spoke about things that happened in the past because it didn’t involve her. She went on to say, “That’s when you become a messy housewife.”

Cabral is also happy about something else. Being on RHONJ is greatly helping her business Boujie Kidz.