‘RHONJ’: Joe and Melissa Gorga Reveal Their Biggest Pet Peeves About Each Other

Even the closest couples have pet peeves. Melissa Gorga, one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently had her husband, Joe, on her podcast, and they opened up about little things that bother them.

Here, we detail the Gorgas biggest pet peeves about each other.

Joe and Melissa Gorga’s relationship

Marriage in the spotlight is not easy. However, Us Weekly reports that the Gorgas have survived the “reality TV curse.”

They were married long before appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, having exchanged wedding vows in 2004. The couple has three kids, Antonia, Gino, and Joey, and Gorga has said, “I have learned that I am actually a great dad and my whole life revolves around my children. Everything I do is to benefit them and my wife.”

As for his wife? She says, “We’ve done very good. We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family, and it’s not easy to be on reality TV and still stand strong.”

While they both admit that being married is hard work, they appear to know how to work on things and are going strong after all these years.

The couple revealed their biggest pet peeves about each other

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga | Dave Kotinsky/Contributor

Melissa Gorga’s podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga, is highly entertaining, and she recently had her husband on to discuss a few things. They talked about their pet peeves about each other, and what they said may come as a surprise to fans.

So, what does Melissa do that gets under her husband’s skin? He said, “A lot. My busiest time, 7 o’clock in the morning, she picks up the phone, and it’s bbbbrrring!” He added, “If I don’t answer for five minutes, she’s like, ‘Where are you? What are you doing?'”

As for her pet peeves? Her husband chews with his mouth open, and she says that “You’ll have a conversation while you’re eating.” When he told her she did the same thing, she responded, “I do it in such a pretty way. You do not. I can see the food in your mouth, and I don’t like it.”

The couple went on to tell each other how they both nitpick, and Gorga told her husband she wants him to get a little more classy. Hysterical!

The Gorgas’ best moments

Despite having a few pet peeves, there have been plenty of great moments in the couple’s relationship. According to Bravo, Gorga’s favorite memory is pretty significant. She said, “My favorite [moment] is the day he proposed to me. Because it was just special, it was different, and he surprised me.”

As for her husband? “My favorite memory is having our three children [Antonia, Gino, and Joey] ’cause we were just watching home videos, and it brought us back. That was amazing.”

The three children joined in with their parents’ happiness of remembering wonderful moments by watching the videos with them. According to their mom, “I let each child watch their birth . I had three C-sections, so they each watched themselves get pulled out of my belly. They couldn’t believe that I was sitting on the couch crying. They were like, ‘Why are you crying?’ And I was like, ‘Because you came out of my body.’ It was so emotional.”

Even with some minor pet peeves and the drama that fans see on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it’s obvious that the Gorgas are a great couple who are truly in love, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.