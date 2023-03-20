‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Reveals Teresa Giudice’s Plastic Surgery Secret

Reality television stars are not ashamed when it comes to plastic surgery, and the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is no different. Many have gone under the knife, ranging from major procedures to mild botox. Melissa Gorga is now revealing that her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice had a procedure done that not many in the public knew.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice had plastic surgery on her forehead

Season 13 of RHONJ is currently airing. During the After Show special, Gorga and the rest of the cast spoke about wanting to go under the knife to correct some of their insecurities regarding their physical appearance.

Source: YouTube

“Everybody gets a little tune-up after the first time [they see themselves on TV],” Gorga said. “Teresa did her forehead. She went back a little further [with her hairline]. Everybody does something,” Gorga claimed, prompting her co-star, Rachel Fuda, to note, “I need to go a little forward. I got a little bit big of a forehead.” Gorga, 43, admits she considered doing the same. “Me too. I could give half of mine,” she said.

Giudice has also showcased on Season 1 that she had breast implants. She’s also reportedly had fillers and botox done.

The ‘RHONJ’ star has been open about her own plastic surgery procedures

Gorga joined the show in Season 3. Within a year, fans began to notice alterations to her nose. But she didn’t admit it until a contentious argument with Jacqueline Laurita. In the recent After Show, she spoke about it, saying, “I watched myself on TV, I went and got a nose job.”

She later told Bravo that she never wanted to reveal her nose job, but felt forced to. “It’s a personal thing,” she stated at the time. “It’s not hurting anyone. It’s your own business […] It’s something that’s personal to me. It’s one of the very few things that is personal in my life at this point.”

She’s also opened up about getting her lips done, and shared that her husband, Joe, was not initially a fan. “He likes these new ones even though it took him a minute to actually accept them,” she told Jeff Lewis, as reported by Bravo. “He was so stressed out when I got on the show that I was gonna turn into some, like, ‘glamazon’ […] he was like, ‘Now you’re gonna start with the lips, then it’s gonna be this, I’m losing my wife.’ So he didn’t want me to get lips, and I just got them one day and came home with them, and he was livid.” Luckily, Joe came around.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter has also gone under the knife

Gorga and Giudice aren’t the only ones who have been open about their surgeries. Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, had her nose done when she was 19. Gia addressed the speculation on her Instagram account.

“Yes, I got a nose job. yes, I’m swollen. Thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”