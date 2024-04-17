Another designer is reportedly joining the cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.;

Meet the newest Bravolebrity. Rebecca Minkoff is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for season 15.

Minkoff will appear in the upcoming season of the Bravo show, according to a report from Deadline. However, it’s not clear whether she’ll join as a full cast member or appear as a “friend of” the Housewives.

RHONY recently underwent a full reboot, with an all-new cast replacing the OG stars. All six of those women will return for season 15. That includes designer Jenna Lyons, the former creative director of J. Crew.

Who is new ‘RHONY’ cast member Rebecca Minkoff?

Rebecca Minkoff attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Minkoff is a fashion designer known for her line of clothing, handbags, and accessories, which are sold at Nordstrom. Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other stores. She got her big break as a designer in 2001, when actor Jenna Elfman, wore one of her deconstructed “I Love New York” t-shirts during an appearance on The Tonight Show. A few years later, she launched her “Morning After Bag,” which became a bestseller.

In 2018, Minkoff created the Female Founder Collective, which supports female-owned businesses. In her 2021 book, Fearless, she shared her story about founding her company. She’s also dipped her toes into the world of reality TV. Minkoff has been a guest judge on several episodes of Project Runway and Project Runway: All-Stars. She’s also appeared on Fashion Police.

Minkoff married Gavin Bellour in 2009. They have four children: Leonardo, Bowie, Nico, and Luca. She is a Scientologist. In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, she talked about the role the controversial religion plays in her life.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion when people hear the word ‘religion’ — immediately you hear that I pray to L. Ron Hubbard,” she said. “I study it, I take classes and that’s the extent of it, and it’s helped me stay centered. I don’t have all the answers. When I needed someone, it was a place for me to go get some answers.”

She’s already filming for ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 15

While Minkoff’s casting has not been formally announced by Bravo, she is already filming for the show, according to Us Weekly.

The designer has “been shooting with some of the ladies for the upcoming season,” a source told the publication.

Minkoff’s casting is the latest shakeup in the Bravo-verse. On April 15, RHOBH cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff said she was leaving the show after three seasons. Robyn Dixon also announced this week that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“The network did not invite me back,” she said on the Reasonably Shady podcast. “I was fired.”

Dixon’s fellow RHOP cast member Nneka Ihim is also reported to not be returning for the next season of the show.

