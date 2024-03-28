All six 'RHONY' Season 14 cast members will return for the show's upcoming fifteenth season on Bravo.

The ladies of NYC are headed back to Bravo.

After a major reboot last season, the network is sticking with the familiar for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15. All six season 14 cast members will return to the show next season, Bravo announced on March 28.

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 15 cast

(L-R) Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Andy Cohen, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons attend ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Season 14 premiere celebration | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Following a lackluster season 13, Bravo decided RHONY needed a major overhaul. Longtime cast members including Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramon Singer got the boot. In their place in season 14 was a fresh crop of housewives: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. All will return for RHONY Season 15.

Who’s who in the RHONY cast? Here’s a refresher:

Brooklyn native Sai is a content creator, head of a digital media empire,and busy mom of two.

Ubah is a Somalian model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur who created her own hot sauce company, UBAHHOT.

Erin was born and raised in Manhattan. She’s a social butterfly with a big reputation in the world of New York real estate.

Jenna is the former president and creative director of J. Crew and the founder of beauty brand LoveSeen. She lives in SoHo with her teenage son and dog Popeye.

Jessel, who is from London, is a fashion publicist and mom to twin boys who was raised in a strict yet tight-knit Indian family.

Brynn made her way to New York from a small town in the Midwest. She’s a flirty single socialite who is always the life of the party.

Jenna Lyons wasn’t sure she wanted to return to the Bravo show

Jenna Lyons | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

While all six season 14 cast members will be back for the new season, at least one was hesitant to commit to filming more episodes. Jenna – who told The New York Times that she signed on to RHONY to promote LoveSeen – wasn’t sure she had the time to continue with the series.

“I’ve taken on a lot of projects. There was some concern about my ability, just time-wise, to commit to it, and that was a big deal,” she said. “I also have a new relationship and wanted to maintain privacy. It was not just me. We all had to figure out, like, Can this work? I wasn’t sure. Definitely not sure.”

The reluctant Bravo star also called filming in her home “exhausting” and “disruptive.” But she said the network was “amenable” to her request to film less of her personal life.

When will ‘RHONY’ Season 15 premiere?

While we know who will be back for the new season of The Real Housewives of New York, we don’t know when we’ll see them on TV. More information about the upcoming season will be shared at a later date.

RHONY Season 14 premiered in June 2023 and wrapped up in October. The season followed “six independent and successful women … taking the city that never sleeps by storm,” according to a synopsis from Bravo. “From looking for love to building business empires, they’re navigating the ups and downs of their friendships all while juggling families and careers, and looking fabulous while doing so.”

All seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City are streaming on Peacock.

