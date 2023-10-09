Rumors are swirling that ‘RHONY’ reboot star Sai De Silva’s now husband was married to another woman when they got together.

The secrecy around Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva and her husband has quickly captured attention, though not always favorably. Her recent conflicts with crowd-favorite Jessel Taank have turned the spotlight on her, and curiosity about her marriage has fueled the fire.

While Sai openly discusses her family and children, she’s noticeably tight-lipped about her relationship with her husband, David Craig. This conspicuous silence around her marital origins has fans and critics alike buzzing with speculation.

Who is Sai De Silva’s husband, David Craig?

On the Real Housewives of New York reboot, Sai De Silva quickly earned a reputation as one of the show’s new antagonists. The social media influencer has piqued fans’ interest, especially regarding her marriage to husband David Craig.

Sai De Silva and David Craig married on June 16, 2009. Craig is retired and spends time running the family’s household in Brooklyn, New York. In a blog post, Sai wrote Craig “likes his privacy. In a world where we share everything, it’s nice to have something that is private in my life.”

Sai has made a point to obscure her husband in social media posts. A 2020 vlog covered Craig’s face during a sitdown question and answer session. And in January 2023, an Instagram post gave fans just a passing glance at Craig’s profile.

However, Real Housewives of New York viewers did get to see Craig during season 14, episode 12. He accompanied Sai on a double date with Erin Lichy and her husband. Still, there hasn’t been much offered in the way of how Sai and David Craig met.

Sai De Silva does open up about her children

Sai has kept tight-lipped about about her spouse, especially during her rookie season on RHONY.

In stark contrast, she’s unreserved about her kids, London and Rio. This Brooklyn-based mom provides for her children and brings them into her creative world.

Both kids were introduced to Bravo audiences in the inaugural episode of RHONY’s 14th season, and Sai frequently showcases them on her style-centric blog and on her Instagram, @scoutthecity.

After marrying David, Sai welcomed London in September 2011. Post-motherhood, she ignited her career by launching her blog, Scout in the City.

Although she didn’t set out to become a blogger, her popular content with London gave her recognition.

Her younger child, Rio, born in April 2017, has become the family’s little comedian. In August 2023, Sai shared a poignant moment about Rio’s growth, capturing her mixed emotions on Instagram Stories.

New episodes of the RHONY reboot air Sunday nights on Bravo.