‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Robyn Dixon Aren’t Speaking

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon had a tough few months. After revealing her now-husband Juan’s cheating scandal rumors were somewhat true, he was fired from his job. On top of that, her friendship with Candiace Dillard-Bassett is now on the line.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Robyn Dixon | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Robyn Dixon aren’t speaking right now

Dillard-Bassett was furious with Dixon over her hiding Juan’s cheating scandal when Dixon played a part in rumors about her husband Chris being inappropriate with other women were brought to the show. Since then, she says her friendship with Dixon has been at a standstill.

Source: YouTube

While promoting her participation in Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Dillard-Bassett told Entertainment Tonight, explaining, “I don’t know what is left to say to Robyn. I have reached out to her, I do have a lot of feelings.”

She says the two haven’t even spoken about the ordeal since the news broke. “I can be disappointed in her and also empathize with where she is, and that’s where I am,” she added, “But she’s slowly showing me where we are in our friendship, and I know how to take a hint — and once I take the hint, I’m quiet.”

Juan Dixon has since been fired from his coaching job amid a major scandal

As the cheating allegations were unleashed, reports surfaced that Juan and Coppin State University, where he previously served as Head Coach of the basketball team, were named in a lawsuit. A former student accused a member of the coaching staff of catfishing him and then blackmailing him into sexual interactions to keep quiet. He claimed to have reported the incident to Juan, but it was ignored. As a result, he says he lost his scholarship. Housing, and was forced to leave the school.

At the Season 7 reunion, Robyn stood by Juan, and said that he acted in an honorable way regarding the situation. He was recently fired from the position after six years. It’s speculated that he lost his job due to the team having a losing season, but the cheating and lawsuit scandal probably didn’t help.

Dillard-Bassett is empathetic, telling PRIDE Magazine: “I was completely stunned. I hadn’t really talked to Robyn about it. At the reunion, she really downplayed everything that was taking place. I never saw a world where he would lose his job. I hurt for her children. We have a lot of issues and I have a lot of opinions about Robyn, okay? But, this is not something I would wish on anyone.”

There are rumors Robyn Dixon may not return to ‘RHOP’

Robyn has been accused of deliberately withholding information on a reality series in which she’s paid to share her life. As a result, many viewers, and co-stars, think she should be punished in the form of a demotion, or even a firing. Her BFF, Gizelle Bryant, doesn’t think so, noting that Robyn’s storyline would be juicy…if she actually shared it.

“Don’t you need to see more of what is going on with that?” Gizelle asked BOSSIP regarding whether Dixon should return. “If she’s not around, then you don’t get to see that now, do you?

She added: “Robyn has given so much to this show for seven seasons. I feel like the viewers or whatever are always like, “Robyn needs to go. Robyn is boring.” Well, she ain’t boring now because she can’t get out y’all’s mouth!”