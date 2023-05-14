‘Ride’: When Does the Season Finale Air on Hallmark?

Hallmark Channel’s Ride is about to ride off into the sunset. The season finale of the rodeo family drama is fast approaching. Here are all the details about what to expect in the next few episodes, when the last episode will air, and whether the show has been renewed for season 2.

The McMurray family hosts a wedding on the ranch in the May 14 episode of ‘Ride’

Nancy Travis as Isabel McMurray in ‘Ride’ on Hallmark Channel | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Brown

Ride Episode 8, “Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace,” airs May 14 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark. The McMurray family is hosting an expensive wedding for Gus Booker’s (Tyler Jacob Moore) sister Laura (Anna Hopkins) on their ranch. The pressure is on to make sure the big day comes off without a hitch, especially because this could be a make-or-break business opportunity for the ranch.

Unfortunately, disaster strikes when there’s an accident involving the bride’s dress. Then, things get tense when the Bookers blindside Isabel (Nancy Travis) with news that threatens to upend the stadium deal. Plus, Missy (Tiera Skovbye) doesn’t get the reception she’d hoped for when she’s introduced to Gus’ family as his girlfriend, and Tuff (Jake Foy) is considering taking a new step in his relationship with Julian (Vasilios Filippakis). Cash (Beau Mirchoff) and Gus also come face to face and start to hash out their issues. But then a problem with the wedding causes everything to grind to a halt, and Missy may be to blame.

In Ride Episode 9, Valeria (Sara Garcia) finally reveals the secrets she’s been hiding about her past. Her revelations also shed more light on what was going on with Austin (Marcus Rosner) prior to his death, causing Cash to spiral into a dark and dangerous place. “Truths Laid Bare” airs May 21 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

The ‘Ride’ season finale airs May 28 on Hallmark Channel

The 10th episode of Ride’s first season will air Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

In “Andalusians,” Cash heads to the National Cheyenne Rodeo for his last opportunity to win the all-important Frontier deal. “It’s a race against time,” per the episode synopsis, “and an unexpected twist will shock the McMurrays to the core.”

Will there be ‘Ride’ Season 2?

So far, Hallmark hasn’t made an official announcement about whether it plans to renew Ride for season 2. Fans will just have to wait and see if the network decides to move forward with additional episodes.

Ride Season 1 has been attracting an average of 1 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen ratings provided by TV Series Finale. That’s significantly less than Hallmark’s other original series, When Calls the Heart and The Way Home, which averaged 2.3 and 1.5 million viewers per episode, respectively, in their most recent seasons. (Both shows have been renewed.) Another Hallmark original series, Good Witch, averaged 1.6 million viewers per episode in what turned out to be its final season in 2021.

Source: TV Series Finale

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.