Rihanna Says She Can’t ‘Remember Life’ Before Having Her First Baby — ‘That’s the Craziest Thing Ever’

Rihanna will soon welcome her second child with A$ap Rocky shortly after giving birth to her first child in 2022. Many new mothers will attest that life dramatically changes after having a baby, and Rihanna is no different. The pop singer recently said she doesn’t remember her life before becoming a mom.

Rihanna said the birth of her baby was ‘beautiful’

Rihanna | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Rihanna discussed her experience with becoming a mother. She was asked if the birth went ok and said it was “beautiful.” The Barbadian singer said the most “insane” part was the first few days after. She and A$ap Rocky got little sleep and she compared herself to a “zombie.”

“Essentially, from one person, I became two,” Rihanna shared. “You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Rihanna can’t ‘remember life’ before becoming a mother

Rihanna says becoming a mother affected her decision to perform at Super Bowl LVII:



"As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … And it’s important for my son to see that." pic.twitter.com/z1QXFhuvco — The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2023

Rihanna has only been a mother for a short time, but she already said it’s “legendary.” She acknowledges that her life completely changed after having a baby, and she can’t remember life before because it “doesn’t matter.”

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna explained. “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…because it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna said that her time is almost entirely dedicated to her baby. She has learned to appreciate any private time she gets but still wants to check on her child, even while taking a shower.

“You’re of service. Literally, that is it. You are joyful when you get the time to shower,” she added. “I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off [the glass] just to peep at him.”

The fashion designer isn’t sure what to wear post-pregnancy

Truly obsessed with Rihanna turning her #HalftimeShow into a Fenty Beauty commercial pic.twitter.com/X8eAiMoYlI — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 13, 2023

Rihanna has become a fashion icon due to her Fenty line of products. However, she said she has difficulty figuring out what to wear post-pregnancy. Most of her clothes are either too small or too big.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” the “Work” singer stated. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big. You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

Hopefully, Rihanna saved some of her maternity clothes because she is pregnant with her second baby, as revealed during her Super Bowl halftime show.