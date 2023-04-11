Robin Williams’ Son in ‘Hook’ Became a Professor After Studying at MIT

As kids and adults alike, millions of people dream of becoming movie stars. For some actors who make it, though, success on the big screen isn’t everything it’s built up to be. And while most still choose to stay, some stars leave Hollywood to pursue other careers. One such example is Charlie Korsmo, who played the son of Robin Williams’ character in Hook.

Korsmo’s face may be familiar to those who grew up in the 90s. The child star also appeared in movies like Dick Tracy. However, the actor’s career in Hollywood was short-lived, retiring from acting at a young age. Instead, Korsmo pursued a career in academia and is now a successful law professor.

Charlie Korsmo was a child actor, known for playing the son of Robin Williams’ character in ‘Hook’

According to his IMDb profile, Korsmo landed his first acting role in the movie Men Don’t Leave when he was 10. However, it was his role in Dick Tracy that really put him on the map.

In the movie, Korsmo plays a streetwise orphan who helps the titular detective take down the villainous Big Boy Caprice. His performance in Dick Tracy earned the child star critical acclaim and helped him land his next big role in the 1991 movie Hook.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Hook was a modern retelling of the classic Peter Pan story. In the film, Korsmo plays the character of Jack Banning, the son of Peter Pan (Robin Williams), who Captain Hook kidnaps.

In addition to Dick Tracy and Hook, Korsmo also appeared in notable movies like The Doctor and What About Bob?

Charlie Korsmo is now a law professor after studying at MIT

After Hook, Korsmo decided to focus on his education and experience life like a normal teenager. Returning to school, the former child actor realized he liked learning so much that he went on to study physics at MIT.

While still in college, Korsmo starred in the film Can’t Hardly Wait alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry, and Seth Green. The film ended up being his favorite to shoot. Despite the positive experience, Korsmo still felt that filmmaking was not his true calling. He later attended Yale Law School, graduating with a Juris Doctor degree.

According to Ms Mojo, Korsmo is now a law professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Ohio. He specializes in corporate law and teaches courses on subjects like mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and securities regulation.

The former child actor has become such a respected legal scholar that in 2011, President Obama put him on the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.

Korsmo hasn’t completely ditched his Hollywood roots, though. He made his big-screen return in 2019 with a part in the experimental indie thriller Chained For Life.

What are other stars from ‘Hook’ doing today?

Hook featured an all-star cast that included Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, and Bob Hoskins. While Korsmo may have retired from acting, some of his co-stars from the film have continued to have successful careers in Hollywood.

Williams, who portrayed Peter Banning (Peter Pan), sadly died in 2014. He left behind a legacy of iconic performances in movies like Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Sadly, Hoskins also died in 2014, leaving behind a body of work that included films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Mona Lisa.

Hoffman, who played the villainous Captain Hook, has continued to act in movies and television shows. Some of his recent projects include As They Made Us and Sam & Kate. Roberts, who portrayed Tinkerbell, has also had a successful career in Hollywood. She has starred in movies like Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, and Wonder.

Korsmo’s journey from child actor to law professor is a fascinating one. His story is proof that it’s never too late to follow your dreams and make a career switch.