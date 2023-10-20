Roy Orbison said Elvis Presley's label wasn't that great. Regardless, the head of the label received an incredibly important honor the same night Elvis did.

Roy Orbison said Elvis Presley‘s label wasn’t that great. He said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll wasn’t a big fan of the music he made at that label. Orbison had a lot to say about his own experiences there. Regardless, the head of the label received an incredibly important honor the same night Elvis did.

Roy Orbison was on the same label as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins

During a 1988 interview with Rolling Stone, Orbison discussed signing to producer Sam Phillip’s label, Sun Records. The label had many early rock ‘n’ roll artists, the most famous being Elvis. “Well, Johnny Cash was on Sun Records — he was making unusual records,” Orbison remembered. “And Presley was there, and Carl Perkins. I was really impressed with that little chicken on the Sun label, because it represented something unique.” The chicken in question was on the label’s logo.

Orbison had mixed things to say about his time at Sun Records. “It was good to work with Sam,” he said. “He wouldn’t accept anything less than all you had, you know? But it wasn’t a good studio, and Sam didn’t know how to express exactly what he wanted.”

Roy Orbison said he and Elvis Presley didn’t like their music from that label

Orbison discussed what he and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll thought about their Sun Records material. “Elvis and I both were a little bit … We didn’t think it was really good work, the early stuff, so we didn’t play our Sun records onstage for a long time,” he said. “Until about 1970, I think, when it became instant history, you know?

“All the information coalesced to the point where everybody thought that was a beginning,” he added. “And so then I took it more seriously myself, because I had a few years to reflect. And Presley started singing [his Sun single] ‘That’s All Right,’ and I started singing [the Sun single] ‘Ooby Dooby’ onstage.”

Orbison didn’t have the most positive view of Phillips. Despite this, Phillips is still one of the most legendary producers in the history of rock ‘n’ roll, up there with the likes of Phil Spector, George Martin, Bob Ezrin, and Trent Reznor.

Sun Records’ Sam Phillips received an incredible honor alongside early rockers

Phillips was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, the year of the Hall’s first induction ceremony. Though the Hall is controversial for many different reasons, induction into it is a sign that an artist is highly respected by their peers. Fittingly, Phillips entered the Hall the same year that Elvis did.

Other rockers that were inducted that year included Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Robert Johnson, Fats Domino, and Sun Records artist Jerry Lee Lewis. The fact that Phillips entered the Hall in his first year of eligibility alongside such an incredible array of singers is a testament to his legacy and his influence.

Orbison had some negative things to say about Elvis’ label — but it’ll always have a place in history.