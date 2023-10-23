A royal historian is warning King Charles that even though he wanted to respond before, he can never do that no matter what the Sussexes say or do during his reign.

Ever since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals and moved to America there’s been no shortage of headlines about the duke’s relationship with his estranged family members. And over the years the Sussexes made several claims about some of the prince’s relatives during interviews as well as in their Netflix docuseries and in Harry’s memoir Spare.

Many royal watchers believe the couple could launch more attacks if given the opportunity. So now a commentator is warning that no matter how many verbal grenades the duo throws at the royal family in the future King Charles and other members of the Firm cannot stoop to Meghan and Harry’s level of “low-blow” attacks.

King Charles wanted to refute the Sussexes’ claims

Prince Harry and Meghan left their roles in 2020, but they were not quiet following their exit and decided to air out some of the royal family’s dirty laundry in a televised interview with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan insisted that earlier reports were incorrect and it was actually the now-Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) who made her cry just before her wedding, while the Duke of Sussex said that his father cut him off financially and stopped taking his calls after they moved to the U.S. But the most serious allegation was that one royal (who Meghan and Harry would not name) had concerns about the color of their son’s skin.

In a rare move the family, which has a long history of not responding to claims made in the press, did issue a response to the accusations the Sussexes made after the interview aired.

The statement from the Palace read: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

However, that wasn’t the public response Charles wanted out there. According to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Charles initially wanted to respond to the allegations “point by point.”

“My understanding is that [then-Prince Charles] did want to issue a more detailed statement to the Oprah interview and possibly address some of those issues point by point,” Nicholl said via ET. She added that ultimately though “it was decided that a shorter statement would be better. That going at things point by point could be potentially more damaging and give more ammunition for the row to continue.”

Commentator says King Charles can’t ever respond to Harry and Meghan’s ‘low-blows’

Historian, commentator, and author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself? Dr. Ed Owens spoke to GB News about the best strategy for the royals moving forward and insists that with Charles as the monarch now they must stay the course and not respond to any “low-blow” attacks Meghan and Harry send their way.

“All they can do is carry on in a dignified manner … If the royal family wants to come to light with any new story, this might prove that Harry and Meghan’s complaints about the family were true,” Dr. Owens explained, adding, “Harry said that there were members of the family that were essentially briefing against him. Now, what the remaining members of the House of Windsor don’t want to do is to have those stories proven true by behaving in some way where they’re found out.

“Harry and Meghan have engaged in several kinds of low blows. The royal family must not deign to the low-blow strategy adopted by Harry and Meghan. The royal family has to maintain a dignified presence as much as possible in all these matters. Responding to Harry and Meghan is only going to increase the sensationalism around the stories. They’ve got to maintain a distance at a dignified silence, however difficult that might be.”