Find out why another royal family member still close with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is worrying some of Harry's relatives.

We know that ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020, their relationship with most of Harry’s relatives has been strained. But one family member the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained close with is Princess Eugenie.

In fact, the prince’s cousin and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, visited Harry and Meghan at their home in California. And Eugenie was even featured briefly in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries. But there is another royal who many people aren’t aware is still friends with the Sussexes as well, and that has become a real “concern” for Britian’s famous family.

Why another royal’s relationship with the Sussexes has the family ‘concerned’

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

During his televised interviews, Prince Harry admitted that he is not on speaking terms with some members of his family including his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William. However, the duke and his wife still talk to Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice.

News that Harry and Beatrice’s relationship is still good was evident after they were seen engaging in conversation and laughing at the king’s coronation in May. Now an insider is explaining why that’s “concerning” for some within the royal household.

“For the king, Camilla, and the Waleses, it’s rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes,” the insider told Heat Magazine.

The source added that the Firm doesn’t want private information to come out as “[Beatrice and Eugenie are] still privy to a lot of what’s happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there’s a concern about what they’re telling [the Sussexes] and what they could reveal — even unintentionally.”

“This whole drama between Harry and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls,” the source shared per OK!. “It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it.”

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, talking with Prince Harry as they arrive at Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are going to be evicted from their royal residences

While it’s not known when the last time Beatrice and her spouse, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, saw Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes are believed to have visited with Eugenie and Brooksbank in September.

The duke and duchess reportedly stayed at their home in Portugal. The princess and her family moved to the country for Brooksbank’s job. They’ve been splitting their time between there and England and stay at Meghan and Harry’s old home, Frogmore Cottage, when they’re in the U.K. But that may be changing.

After evicting the Sussxes from Frogmore, King Charles is reportedly going to do the same thing to a number of other non-working royals including Eugenie and Beatrice. The monarch previously made several attempts for Beatrice and Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, to leave his Royal Lodge residence. However, the Duke of York has since come to an agreement with his brother that will allow him to remain in his home.