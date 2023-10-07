Check out the video people can't stop talking about of Princess Eugenie pushing past the Princess of Wales and the reaction she got from Kate after she did that.

Over the years we’ve heard that Princess Eugenie has a close relationship with her cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle. But what we don’t hear much about is Eugenie’s relationship with Prince William’s wife the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), although there’s been plenty of speculation about what things may be like between the two women.

Now, a video of Eugenie pushing past Kate has raised eyebrows and left many to question if things between them were ever good.

Princess Eugenie, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Kate Middleton standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony | James Devaney/WireImage

Meghan Markle revealed that she and Princess Eugenie were friends before she met Harry

Many royal watchers first learned about Princess Eugenie’s friendship with the Duchess of Sussex during Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The former Suits star revealed that she and Eugenie had been friends for a while and that she actually knew the princess even before she started dating Harry.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry,” Meghan said, adding that she and Harry are “friends with [Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank] as a couple.”

Eugenie and her spouse are also thought to be the only royals who have visited Meghan and Harry in California, and Eugenie was featured in the Sussex’s Netflix docuseries.

There have also been reports that following the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in September 2023, the duke and duchess visited Eugenie and Jack at their second home in Portugal. Those reports, however, have not been confirmed since it’s unclear if the princess and Brooksbank were staying there or in England at that time.

Video of Eugenie pushing Kate aside goes viral

Princess Eugenie, Prince William, and Kate Middleton attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A video of Princess Eugenie and the Princess of Wales that has been making the rounds on social media really has people talking.

Click here to see the clip posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) that shows the royals leaving a Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near the Sandringham House in Norfolk. The video shows Kate after exiting the church and Eugenie pushing past William’s wife to get in front of her.

The Princess of Wales stopped and turned briefly to see who she felt blow by her. Then, as Kate walks past Eugenie, she gives her a hard stare before flicking her hair and moving on to greet well-wishers.

The video has been reposted hundreds of times by different users with one garnering 230,000 views and counting. No specific year was posted with the video. However, because the clip appears to be from several years ago, some royal watchers are pointing to it as evidence that there has always been tension between the ladies. If that’s the case, then it’s safe to say that Eugenie’s friendship with the Sussexes isn’t helping bring her and the Princess of Wales any closer today