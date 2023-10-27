Find out why a commentator believes the Palace has "rewarded" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the way they acted since leaving the royal family.

Following their choice to step down from their royal duties and move to the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out several times about how their experience as members of Britain’s most famous family wasn’t a pleasant one. They also made claims about being mistreated by some senior royals.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace hasn’t had much to say about the Sussexes since their departure aside from the “recollections may vary” statement in response to the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. But at least one commentator believes that something the king did not do actually “rewarded” his estranged son and daughter-in-law.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite the mistreatment Meghan and Harry claimed they endured and insisting that they wanted to carve out “new paths” not associated with the royal family, the pair haven’t given up their “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” titles.

Royal commentator Rita Panahi believes that allowing them to keep those titles is like “rewarding” the duo for their “poor behavior.” The Sky News host also opined that the Palace was practically “bullied” into giving the Sussexes’ kids titles.

Because Harry and his wife retained their titles, after Queen Elizabeth II’s death when Charles became the king their children, Archie and Lilibet, were entitled to the titles of prince and princess. In March 2023, it was announced that Lilibet had been christened using the style of “princess,” and therefore Archie would use the style of “prince.”

“I just think it makes zero sense when you have got two people who have not only slammed the family and the institution but have declared they are no longer working royals,” Panahi said. “They are not working royals so why are the children being given these honors of being a prince and princess? I just think it’s rewarding poor behavior, it’s basically being blackmailed into giving these concessions because they are going to make claims of racism.”

Expert has a theory on why Meghan and Harry have ‘clung’ to their titles

Prince Harry gives a speech as he and Meghan Markle attend then-Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The question remains why Meghan and Harry still use the regal titles after claiming they wanted to disassociate themselves from the royal family.

Royal expert Neil Sean believes they are desperate to keep the titles because of the opportunities that can come from being a duke and duchess versus being just Mr. and Mrs. Moutnatten-Windsor.

“Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles,” Sean said per Express. “After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too. Meghan realized how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles. That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles.”