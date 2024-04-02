Royal experts share what they found so tough about watching the Princess of Wales' video announcement in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

After weeks of speculation about the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) whereabouts following abdominal surgery, she delivered the news no one wanted to hear.

The princess’s revelation regarding her cancer diagnosis and receiving “preventative chemotherapy” came as a shock to almost everyone. And now one royal expert is describing what she picked up on in Kate’s voice during her video message that is particularly upsetting.

What Kate wanted the public to know

The Palace shared that BBC Studios filmed the video of Kate talking about her cancer diagnosis on March 20, two days before it was released.

Kate Middleton shown on a TV screen while announcing she has cancer | Leon Neal/Getty Images

During her recorded message, the princess revealed: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She went on to explain: “This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The princess went on to reassure the public that she is OK and looking forward to getting back to royal duties when she can saying: “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate Middleton departs after joining a workshop at a Children’s Hospital | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal expert and To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield was a guest on GB News and discussed what she noticed in Kate’s video message that she found to be so upsetting.

“I think what hurt me the most was there was a sense of fear,” Schofield said before adding, “No matter what, [Kate] is stoic, she is brave, she’s courageous and she’s beautiful. But I sensed a little bit of fear in her voice throughout the process.

“That’s what made me feel the most emotional about it. I feel like the Palace’s objective was, ‘How do we present this really big, really scary news?’ They did that to ensure people are still confident in the royal family and give them the privacy that they need.”

Fellow royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams gave his thoughts on the video as well and why it wasn’t easy to watch, telling Sky News Australia: “It was poignant, it was intimate, but also there was a frailty that came through that made it at times difficult to watch.”