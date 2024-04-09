Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) is one of the royal family members who have had to step up after King Charles and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) revealed that they both have cancer and were receiving treatment.

Queen Camilla has been praised by many for carrying out and increasing duties in her husband and stepdaughter-in-law’s absence. But not everyone approves of Camilla.

Following some harsh remarks about the queen, a royal expert got emotional while defending Camilla and other royals who have been going through a lot lately.

British journalist Nina Myskow sparked some backlash recently for insisting that Camilla is not her queen and that she won’t use the word “queen” when referring to King Charles’ wife.

Following Myskow’s remarks,To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield was asked during a segment of GB News for her thoughts and got emotional as she defended Camilla.

“I think that there’s a place and a time to have a debate like this,” Schofield said, before adding, “I lost two family members to cancer last year, and anytime I think about it, I just sob. And this family is going through a lot right now, and I think that we need to have respect for them. And we need to respect that difficult time that they’re having. And it’s a cruel discussion to have and it’s unnecessary to have right now.”

The royal commentator previously broke down in tears on another program the day the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis saying that she felt Kate was “pushed her into having to make this statement” because she “became a punchline when she was going through something so serious and horrible behind the scenes.”

Another royal expert calls Camilla an ‘asset’ to the royal family

Queen Camilla waves to well-wishers after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | Hollie Adams – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Another royal expert and longtime journalist Charles Rae remembers when Camilla was the “most hated woman in Britain” after Princess Diana died in 1997. But decades later, he believes she has become an “asset” and called Camilla “one of the best things to happen to the royal family.”

Rae told GBN America: “There’s no question about it, she stepped into the breach. She’s got everything on her shoulders with what’s going on, and she’s taking on even more work. Everywhere she goes, she has got a cheery smile on and a happy face. She says the right things. She has proved to be a remarkable asset to the royal family, given the allegations that at one time she had bread rolls thrown at her in a supermarket. I remember her when she was the most hated woman in Britain.

“I’ve met her several times and she’s charming, she’s witty, she’s really nice to chat to. And certainly, when she’s chatting to people she has done her homework as to who she’s chatting to.”