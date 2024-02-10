Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to become king and queen someday, but one expert thinks the two could use a rebrand in the same way as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have worked hard to build up their royal reputations. The two have taken their royal roles seriously, gearing up to eventually become the king and queen of the United Kingdom.

However, as they get closer to the throne, one royal expert says the couple has kept too close to royal tradition, especially in terms of their PR. And William and Kate might soon need a rebrand — just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — if they want to continue to remain the most popular royals in the family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Should Prince William and Kate Middleton consider a rebrand?

It seems that William and Kate have already begun a rebrand of sorts, but it apparently needs to continue. The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun taking on fewer royal engagements in favor of spending more time on causes they’re passionate about; they have also portrayed themselves as working parents who put their kids before their careers. Plus, the couple’s social media has showcased more human moments of theirs to the public as opposed to being all business.

But expert Carla Speight told Express that the two need to do more in the age of social media to ensure they remain popular among the UK public — especially because so many other royals have either stepped away or been removed from their royal duties (Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew, specifically).

“Because we live in a world of social media and connection and humankind of stories [the royals] have detached so much from reality,” Speight said. “The rest of us find it hard to kind of connect with them at all … I know that William and Kate try with social media. But ultimately, they have got a production team there.”

Speight added that if Kate did some kind of takeover, such as a “selfie mode” where it truly does appear to be her running her own Instagram, it could be more relatable to her followers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently named Britain’s most popular royals

The working royal portion of the family has become much smaller since Harry and Meghan left, but among all of the British royals, William and Kate are at the top. A recent study revealed that William’s approval rating is at 62% while Kate’s is at 61%; Kate’s approval rating has climbed in the last year despite facing allegations of racism by royal author Omid Scobie.

Do William and Kate actually need a rebrand? It’s hard to say. People might like that the two appear regal at all times, and they have taken steps to make themselves seem more relatable — but is there such a thing as too relatable? Perhaps going any further would make them seem less like royalty and while some people want that, others like the pomp and circumstance surrounding William and Kate’s existence.