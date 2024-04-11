Here's who an expert believes is the only hope to save the royal family now in this difficult time of uncharted territory.

It’s been a rough few months for Britain’s royal family. It was announced in January that both King Charles and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) would take a break from royal duties as they had to undergo medical procedures. Then, to everyone’s surprise, the monarch and his daughter-in-law later shared that they had cancer and needed more time away to recover and receive treatment.

These unforeseen circumstances have left the family stretched pretty thin in its new era of a slimmed-down monarchy with fewer royals to help out with engagements. Now with two senior royals out of commission, a royal expert says that the family is really “hanging on by a thread” and there’s only one person who can save the monarchy.

Expert insists royals are ‘hanging by a thread’ and reveals who can save the family

Kate Middleton receives flowers during her visit to the PIPS charity in Northern Ireland | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Kate’s admission about her cancer diagnosis came weeks after the king’s and was a shock to many as wild conspiracies and concerns about her health had been flooding the internet.

Royal expert Tina Brown, who authored The Palace Papers as well as a book about the late Princess Diana titled The Diana Chronicles, says the royal family is in the midst of a crisis and there’s only one person who can save the institution. And that is Kate.

“Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William,” Brown wrote in the New York Times. “The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”

Brown also opined that because of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Prince William and his wife must have their eventual accession racing around in their minds now.

According to Brown, “Catherine is battling more — much more — than cancer. A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction. Frozen, unready, and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of the crown.”

What Kate asked the public for as she recovers

During the princess’s recorded video message that lasted a little over two minutes, Kate asked that she and her family receive some privacy as she continues her chemotherapy treatment.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” the princess said before adding, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

While Kate may get the privacy she seeks as she recovers, Brown thinks the public intrusion and royal scrutiny will ramp up again once the princess returns to work.

“The fascination of the crown will always be the tension between a venerable institution and the human beings who are trapped inside it,” the author opined. “Isn’t it just too cruel to expect modern mortals to live and love and parent in such a blisteringly unforgiving media gaze?”