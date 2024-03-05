With a couple of royals already out of commission and others wanting to take a break, some think the family's hardest-working royal, Princess Anne, may be exhausted.

The royal family has dominated the headlines so far in 2024 regarding the health of some senior royals.

It was revealed in mid-January that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery that required a lengthy hospital stay and recovery time at home. Days after Kate’s operation, King Charles was admitted to the same London Clinic hospital and underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Then, 10 days later it was announced that tests found that the monarch has cancer and he began receiving treatment.

Now down two senior royals, the family is now stretched pretty thin and feeling the effects of a slimmed-down monarchy which the king’s sister, Princess Anne, never thought was a good idea.

What Princess Anne said when asked her thoughts on a slimmed-down monarchy

When he became the monarch, King Charles cut down the size of the monarchy having only working royals do engagements and represent the family. But the size of those available to carry out engagements now has become challenging given the circumstances. While Charles couldn’t have predicted that he would have to temporarily step away from duties at the same time as his daughter-in-law, it doesn’t seem like there wasn’t plan in place in case that happened.

During an interview with Canada’s CBC ahead of her siblings’ coronation, Princess Anne was asked to give her thoughts on Charles’ change to a more slimmed-down monarchy.

“I think the ‘slimmed down’ was said in a day when there were a few more people around,” Anne said referring to Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle who of course aren’t working royals anymore.

Never one to shy away from her true feelings, the Princess Royal then added: “It does not sound like a good idea from where I am standing.”

Anne is doing so many engagements a day and could be ‘running on empty’

Princess Anne is known as the hardest-working member of the royal family. She completes more engagements in a year than all of her brothers including King Charles. She also does more than Prince William and Kate.

At 73 years old some may think that she could use a little bit of a break but that’s not happening in the family’s slimmed-down monarchy with the king and Kate not able to resume duties at this time. Now, Queen Camilla, who was helping shoulder some of the responsibilities, announced that she is going to take a break. Prince William initially wanted to take a break as well to be with Kate during her recovery but that idea was pulled after his father’s diagnosis. However, the Prince of Wales did skip a royal function recently.

And while, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as the Countess of Wessex) were vacationing at a ski resort, Princess Anne has been busy as usual doing plenty of engagements sometimes as many as four a day. Express labeled the Princess Royal as “running on empty.” However, there are reports that Edward and Sophie are finally ready to start stacking their diaries since they have returned from their ski trip with the Duke of Edinburgh set to carry at least eight engagements over the next few days.