Find out how King Charles' sister, Princess Anne, responded to a reporter who asked a question about Prince William when he was born.

Princess Anne has long been known as the hardest-working member of the royal family who has never wavered in her support of the monarchy or her duties. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she was one of the first family members to issue a statement in support of her brother when he became King Charles II.

But the Princess Royal didn’t have glowing comments when she was asked for her reaction to the birth of a future king. Here’s what cold response Anne had for reporters after Prince William was born.

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles with baby Prince William at Buckingham Palace | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Princess Anne had a cutting comment when she was asked by reporters about the arrival of Prince William in June 1982. According to Express, at the time the Princess Royal had just returned from the U.S. where she had been touring Indian reservations in New Mexico with the charity Save the Children, and appeared to have been a bit tired.

After being told Princess Diana had borne her first child, Anne flatly responded: “I didn’t know she had.”

A reporter then questioned her: “Do you think everyone is making too much of a fuss of the baby?”

Anne, always a straight-shooter, simply replied “yes” and refused to comment further on her new nephew.

Palace insiders later tried to explain the princess’s less-than-thrilled reaction to the news saying that she was just feeling the pressures of her engagements, which were quadruple that of Diana’s and double that of Charles’.

Members of the royal family including Princess Anne and Princess Diana’s sons watching the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the balcony of Buckingham Palace (circa 1986) | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“Anne works very hard and sees her sister-in-law picking up the glory. She’s sick to her back teeth with it all,” another source shared.

The Princess Royal was asked about feuding with Diana during a TV appearance in 1985.

On his show Wogan, host Terry Wogan remarked: “Lately there’s been tales of you and [Princess Diana] not exactly hitting it off.”

But Anne dismissed that as gossip saying: “Yes, that was one of their better fairy stories.”

Princess Diana and Princess Anne photographed standing next to each other at royal event | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Anne’s place in the line of succession changed when Prince William was born

When Princess Anne was born, she was third in the line of succession behind her mother and her brother. She rose to second in 1952 after her grandfather’s death. But with every birth of a male into the family, her position changed.

She moved down one spot after her brother Prince Andrew was born and another spot following her youngest brother Prince Edward’s birth.

The Princess Royal then dropped down in the order after each of her brothers had children. So when Prince William came along, she was bumped again. That continued to happen with the birth of his kids, and today Anne is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne.