3 Ways Princess Charlotte Proved She’s Just Like Princess Anne

With so much emphasis lately on Prince Harry’s memior and the negativity he discussed of being a “spare to the heir,” we sometimes forget about other spares who have never complained and went about their duty supporting the monarchy. One person who comes to mind is Queen Elizabeth II’s sister Princess Margaret and another is Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal has always shown support for her family and has a special bond with her brother King Charles which many are now comparing to Princess Charlotte’s bond with Prince George. Here are a few ways the young princess has already proven she is just like her great-aunt.

(L): Princess Anne at a parade | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, (R): Princess Charlotte at a Christmas carol service | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte has shown authority

Princess Anne has been called a royal trailblazer, but she knows the family rules as well as anyone.

Like Anne, Charlotte know the rules of the Firm and makes sure those around her are following them. Royal fans saw an example of that during the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations when Charlotte corrected her big brother and reminded of proper protocol.

As the family stood on the balcony while the national anthem played, George made the mistake of moving his arms in front of him. The princess caught him and quickly nudged her sibling to move his hands from the balcony’s ledge and fix his posture.

Charlotte also showed her authority during the jubilee festivities while riding in carriage with her brothers and waving to the crowds. Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving went on a bit too long for his sister and a video circulated of her gently grabbing his arm and putting it down.

She supports her big brother

No one has ever questioned Princess Anne’s support for Charles, and Charlotte has shown that she’s there to help George out too.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth, Anne was by her brother’s side and released a statement that said: “I am so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch.”

Charlotte showed her support for her brother during their great-grandmother’s funeral when she informed George he needs to bow his head. Cameras caught the princess giving the prince specific instructions saying “you need to bow” when their Gan Gan’s coffin came past them.

Charlotte already attends royal engagements

For years Princess Anne has been the family’s hardest-working royal carrying out hundreds of engagements a year. Well Charlotte may likely follow in her great-aunt’s footsteps as she has already started attending royal engagements.

In June 2022, William and Kate’s two oldest children joined their parents for a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales to view preparations ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Then, in August 2022, Charlotte accompanied her parents to Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games to watch a swim meet and a hockey game. The young princess also took part in an interactive workshop with several athletes learning about nutrition and the importance of getting enough sleep.