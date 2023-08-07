The royal family has 'to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings,' according to a royal expert.

The royal family doesn’t want history to repeat itself with another memoir like Prince Harry’s Spare. With that in mind, they are, according to an expert, keeping a close eye on Prince George’s relationship with his younger sister and brother, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can ‘share some of the burden’ with Prince George

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Although George is the oldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids and in line to someday become king, he can, per royal expert Christopher Andersen, get support from his siblings.

“They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure,” Andersen told Us Weekly, saying the 10-year-old needs to be able to rely on Charlotte and Louis later.

“He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden,” the expert added.

However, as Andersen explained, there’s a delicate balance to the royal trio abandoning the heir and spare dynamic and perhaps someday working together to represent the monarchy. For that to happen, the relationship between George, Charlotte, and Louis has to be healthy.

“By the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined,” Andersen, author of The King: The Life of King Charles III, said of Charlotte and Louis. “They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow.”

The ‘family dynamic’ between George, Charlotte, and Louis is ‘much healthier’

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

George, Charlotte, and Louis’s sibling “dynamic” isn’t necessarily all that similar to William and Harry’s. Or other royal siblings for that matter. The “family dynamic” between George and his brother and sister “is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family,” Andersen said.

Not to mention their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, know very well what can happen when the “spare” feels snubbed.

“The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare,” the expert said. “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that.”

Andersen added that it’s his view things are pretty much the same between William and Harry these days, i.e. rocky. “I don’t see anybody holding out the olive branch on either side,” he said. “It’s almost as if they’ve just settled into this situation. It’s unfortunate.”

Prince Harry could release ‘Spare 2’ while the royal family monitors George, Charlotte, and Louis’s relationship

While the royal family keeps a close watch on George’s relationship with Charlotte and Louis, there’s also the possibility they could have another memoir crisis. Not from one of the latest generation of “spares” but once again from Harry.

There are rumors the Duke of Sussex could use a potential Spare 2 to bargain with the royal family.

“Harry hasn’t run out of material,” Angela Levin, a royal biographer, told GB News. “He’s using that as a sort of bargaining piece. He said that he’s got enough for a second book.”

She continued, “I think he could say all sorts of things about security. Things he’s heard. A little row between King Charles and Prince William. All sorts of things like that.

“He seems to have an extraordinary memory,” Levin added. “And I think the royal family is quite concerned about that.”



To date, Harry hasn’t announced he’ll be releasing a follow-up to Spare. However, he did say while promoting the best-seller he had enough material for a second book.