The royal family's move a couple weeks back suggests that there is still a route for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make amends with King Charles, Prince William, and the others.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020, and the couple has only returned on a handful of important occasions. However, things between Harry and his father, King Charles, have never quite been the same. The father and son are reportedly working on things, but Harry and Meghan still seem to be a long way away from patching things up for good.

But a recent move by the royal family was seen by some as a dig toward the Sussexes but might actually have given the family a little hope that things will heal themselves.

Sarah Ferguson’s royal Christmas appearance suggests hope for Harry and Meghan

When Harry and Meghan left the family in 2020, things were not good between Harry and his father. However, in recent years, the duo has started to try and patch things up. Rumor has it that Charles and his son are back on speaking terms, and that Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sent Charles a sweet video for his birthday in November 2023.

But Harry and Meghan still did not attend Christmas, despite that Sarah Ferguson did. Fergie hasn’t been a member of the royal family since her divorce from Prince Andrew in the 1990s, and for a while, she was not invited to Christmas. But one royal expert sees her attendance as a reason to keep believing that things will be fixed with Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to OK! Magazine UK (via Express), royal expert Jennie Bond said, “If Sarah can be welcomed back after 30 years, then hope is never lost for a reconciliation between father and son.” Bond also added that Fergie could play an important role in bringing the family back together. “We know that Eugenie has maintained a close relationship with Harry; perhaps Sarah could act as a mentor to help him reconcile with his father.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk near Sarah Ferguson on Christmas 2023 | Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Prince Harry and King Charles still have a long way to go

Harry and Charles might be in a better spot now than they were three years ago, but it doesn’t seem like things have been fully worked through at all between the two men. Harry did return to the United Kingdom back in May 2023 to support his father at the coronation ceremony, but he has not returned home since. And there were rumors that Harry and Meghan could attend Christmas at Sandringham in 2023, but they wound up spending the holiday away from the royals.

While Harry and Charles might be on speaking terms now, it doesn’t look like they’re in a place yet where they’re spending much one-on-one or family time together. However, it remains unknown how much the two men talk behind the scenes. For all we know, they could have a weekly Facetime to give Charles a chance to talk to his grandchildren. Time will tell if the two men can grow any closer.