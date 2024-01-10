King Charles and his son, Prince Harry, might not have the perfect relationship, but the two men have reportedly been trying to get back on good terms.

King Charles and his son, Prince Harry, once had a typical father-son relationship. However, things changed as Harry grew older and started to defy the regular traditions and expectations of the royal family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family back in 2020, and ever since, things between him and his father have been nothing short of rocky.

However, Charles and Harry have reportedly made some progress on their relationship. And now, Charles is supposedly more determined than ever to bring Harry back into the royal family’s good graces.

King Charles is working to bring Prince Harry back into the royal family

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, and when the couple sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry hinted that he wasn’t on speaking terms with his father. The duo’s relationship has seemingly changed, though, and they are now trying to work through their tension. An insider claims that Harry and Charles have been getting along better than they once did.

“Charles doesn’t feel pressure when talking to Harry, unlike William, who is itching to be king,” a source reportedly told Closer, via Express — an interesting develop in Charles’ relationship with his sons.

Another insider said, “Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship. He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”

Harry reportedly wanted to head into 2024 on better terms with his family, though it’s unclear how that has played out so far. Still, it’s about time the family tried to work through their drama. They’ve all been through a lot together, and especially in the case of William and Harry, nobody understands what they’ve gone through better than each other.

What does the future hold for Prince Harry and the royal family?

Harry hinted earlier this year that he does want to eventually bring his kids over to the United Kingdom, even suggesting that he didn’t expect to permanently move to the United States. In court documents from 2023, Harry called the UK his “home” and said, “The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US.” His words referring to the US as the family’s home “at the moment” sparked the idea that Harry and Meghan might someday go back to the UK.

However, any sort of move certainly has not been finalized and likely depends on how things go with Harry and the rest of the family. Harry did visit the UK in spring 2023 to support his father at his coronation ceremony; however, Meghan has not returned to the UK since 2022. There were rumors that Harry and Meghan were planning to spend Christmas with the royals, but the reunion did not come to fruition.