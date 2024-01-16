Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Montecito since 2020, but there are rumors that the two could be looking for something a little more private.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom for a different way of life in the United States back in early 2020. By the middle of that year, they had fallen in love with a massive Montecito, California mansion, which they’ve called home for nearly four years now. However, there have been plenty of rumors that the couple could relocate — and now, they are reportedly considering selling their Montecito spot for a much more “private” estate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could leave Montecito this year

Rumors have swirled for a while that Harry and Meghan could part ways with their Montecito home, but nothing has come to fruition — and that could very well still be the case. However, it is suspected that Harry and Meghan could relocate this year due to privacy concerns in their current estate.

“In recent weeks they have been looking for specific properties private enclaves away from prying eyes,” an insider told Express. “The word is they are now settled on a specific spot and have the realtor sworn to secrecy.”

Of course, in 2023, Harry and Meghan were rumored to be checking out a new construction home in Malibu, but it seems the two never purchased the property (the rumors also could have been entirely false). But it seems that these most recent rumors come with little detail because of how private Harry and Meghan want to keep the decision. “It’s been very much under the radar because the pair are so adamant to keep their home private. They do not want a circus around this,” the source continued.

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the United Kingdom?

It seems right now that there are mixed ideas about whether Harry and Meghan could come back to the UK, which is where they wed and where they welcomed their first child, Prince Archie. Express reports that psychic Sally Morgan told Closer, “They will remain strong as a couple and likely move house next year, although I don’t see them leaving the United States, or even California, which they’ve worked hard to make feel like home.”

With that said, Harry did hint at one point in 2023 that a UK return might be down the road. In court documents, Harry said in a statement that the UK is his “home” and that he wants his kids to feel comfortable there. “The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US,” Harry’s statement read; his “at the moment” wording had some thinking that Harry and Meghan could eventually consider moving back to the UK. Of course, nothing has been finalized or decided, so it’s unclear if or when the Sussex family could leave Montecito.