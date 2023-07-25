Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived on the grounds of Windsor Castle in a home known as Frogmore Cottage when they lived the working royal life several years back. However, when their lives as royals caused more stress than enjoyment, they relocated temporarily to Vancouver, Canada, before eventually moving to California and later purchasing a home in Montecito, a small town near Santa Barbara.

The couple’s stunning 15-bedroom mansion has been their home for three years now, but rumor has it they are looking at purchasing a new place in Malibu. The question remains whether it’s a vacation home or a permanent residence — and whether the rumor is true.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their engagement photo shoot in 2017 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘casually house hunting’ in Malibu

Malibu is largely regarded as one of the most sought-after beach towns in California; it houses plenty of celebrities, with people like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Kanye West reportedly having homes in the lavish town. Now, once source says Harry and Meghan are supposedly considering purchasing a home in the area.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan are “casually house hunting” in the area. Of course, unnamed sources are not always reliable, so it’s unclear if the rumors are true. However, Meghan did enjoy visiting Malibu as a child, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if she wants her own children to enjoy its beautiful beaches as well.

According to the source, Harry and Meghan enjoy Montecito but don’t love its location, suggesting that a move to Malibu could mean selling their primary residence. “They love their life there,” the source told Us Weekly. “But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.” Of course, absolutely nothing has been confirmed, and it could all just be false rumors.

The gate that hides Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s massive Montecito, California home | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought their Montecito home in 2020

Harry and Meghan purchased their stunning Montecito home back in 2020 after searching for quite a while. The two relocated from Canada just before the borders closed due to the pandemic, and about three months later, they put in an offer on their current home. In an interview with The Cut, Meghan explained that she and Harry fell in love with the house before even going inside. “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Meghan said in the interview. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’”

It seems unlikely that Harry and Meghan would leave the home that they were immediately drawn to only three years after moving in. It’s possible the two are looking to purchase a Malibu vacation home that their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, can enjoy. Some people have questioned whether Harry and Meghan could have financial concerns after Meghan’s deal with Spotify was pulled, but she and Harry have showed no signs of slowing down despite the setback. Time will tell whether Harry and Meghan choose to relocate to the high-profile beach town.