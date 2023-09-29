Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of the UK in 2020, and Buckingham Palace has just confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not in talks to move back any time soon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the center of plenty of rumors in 2023. There have been stories about their marriage, their finances, and even rumors that they plan to move out of their massive Montecito mansion.

There have also been whispers about Harry and Meghan leasing a home on royal grounds more than three years after leaving the royal family in 2020. However, the palace has officially spoken out to say that Harry and Meghan will not be returning to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020 | Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not leasing a home in the UK, palace says

Despite how badly people might want things between Harry and the royals to work out, it doesn’t look like Harry and Meghan are planning to lease or buy any kind of property in the UK any time soon. According to Express, the rumors started to swirl after it was revealed that King Charles kept Harry on as one of his seven Counselors of State, meaning Harry could essentially act on behalf of his father if he ever needed to. And that is supposedly a role that requires members to have a residence in the UK. However, a rep for the palace recently said that the rumors about Harry leasing an apartment or home from the royal family are simply “not true.”

Harry and Meghan previously lived at Frogmore Cottage while they were members of the royal family; they remodeled the entire cottage and paid back all of the money they had spent on renovations upon moving to the US in 2020. The two reportedly still stay at Frogmore, which is now occupied by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, when they visit the United Kingdom (on rare occasions).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2019 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might also be moving out of Montecito

The UK isn’t the place where people have suspected Harry and Meghan might go. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also reportedly looking at a property in Malibu near Kim Kardashian. The property does not currently have a home on it but does have a foundation laid out for a massive home; a pool has already been built as well.

It’s hard to know if the rumors are true, but nothing has been confirmed about Harry and Meghan relocating to another part of California. The couple purchased a home in Montecito back in 2020, and they seem to love it there; it’s where they brought home their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, in 2021. Meghan supposedly enjoyed visiting Malibu as a child, and she and Harry are supposedly interested in moving somewhere a little less remote than Montecito. Time will tell if Harry and Meghan do wind up uprooting their family from the Santa Barbara area, but it seems clear that the Sussexes are not planning to relocate back to the UK any time soon, even if that’s ultimately what other members of the royal family, such as King Charles, might want.