Prince William recently returned to royal duties after spending some well-deserved time away from the spotlight with Kate Middleton and their kids -- and royal fans all noticed the same thing.

Prince William has just returned to royal engagements. The Prince of Wales took some much-needed time off after his wife, Kate Middleton, made her cancer diagnosis public back in March. William and Kate spent time with their three young children on holiday break and took plenty of time away from the spotlight.

Now, the prince is back in action, though it’s possible he will be in and out as he helps out his wife and children. But fans couldn’t help but notice one cheeky thing about the prince during his first day back to royal duties.

Prince William | Alastair Grant/Pool/AFP/ Getty Images

Prince William appears to have a knack for cooking, per royal fans

On April 18, Prince William volunteered at Surplus to Supper kitchen, where he both cooked and helped load food for distribution. The prince had taken nearly a month away from the spotlight, but a major part of his role as the future king is to bring awareness to causes that matter to him. Charitable work is the biggest to-do for the royals, and William looked happier than ever upon his return.

But, according to Express, royal fans seemed to all share the same thought: The prince is a natural in the kitchen. William and Kate have both said in the past that cooking with the family is something they both enjoy, with Express reporting that one X user even called Kate a “lucky gal” for having a man like William who enjoys cooking.

It was clear to some that William was familiar with cooking techniques and seemed to thoroughly enjoy helping out. Back home, it’s unclear how William and Kate divvy up their duties — and how much help they receive from staff — but it appears that William at least enjoys getting his hands into some cooking.

Prince William | Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William’s schedule might vary depending on Kate Middleton

There has been little released about Kate’s condition. She revealed that she has cancer, but she did not say what type or stage. She mentioned that she is undergoing chemotherapy, but she did not reveal for how long. Kensington Palace has not said much since Kate’s announcement, where the princess asked for continued privacy. It remains unclear if or when Kate will return to royal duties.

As a result, Prince William’s schedule could vary or change unexpectedly during Kate’s treatment. Anyone familiar with the disease knows that for those going through treatment, some days are better than others. For now, though, William appears to be striking a balance between spending time at home and also maintaining his role in the public space. Time will tell how Kate handles a potential return to royal duties, but for now, the world seems to be giving her space to undergo treatment without any media attention.