Rumors Swirl That Netflix’s Golf Documentary ‘Full Swing’ Will Get a Second Season

Netflix has been spending a lot of time developing some pretty niche genres. In recent years, the streaming service provider has worked hard to establish a sports docuseries genre on its platform. It is paying off. Full Swing, Netflix’s latest sports docuseries, is a hit with fans. So much of a hit, in fact, that viewers are already clamoring to learn if the show will be back for a second season just a few weeks after its premiere. While nothing is official, there seems to be some positive movement.

What is ‘Full Swing’ about?

Full Swing is an eight-part docuseries that takes golf fans behind the scenes during a full season. The series followed several famous golfers as they played through a complete season, including several major stops on the PGA Tour.

The series documented the highs and the lows of professional golf, focusing intently on the behind-the-scenes action and the day-to-day life of some of the sport’s biggest stars. Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and many other golfers agreed to be filmed for the series.

The golf docuseries isn’t the first sports docuseries that has been a big hit with fans on Netflix. Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been similarly successful. Drive to Survive is entering its fifth season, and fans of Full Swing want to know if they should expect more, too.

Will ‘Full Swing’ return for a second season on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet announced whether or not Full Swing will return for a second season. At least, there has been no official public statement. Still, there is hope. During an interview with Golf Digest, Chad Mumm acted coy when questioned about a second season. Still, if you read between the lines, it sounds like footage is currently being gathered. Mumm served as an executive producer on Full Swing.

Mumm told the publication that he could neither ‘confirm nor deny” that cameras seen with professional golfers recently were directly linked to any project he was attached to. Fans think Mumm is teasing that those cameras were very much related to a potential second season of Full Swing.

Fans have one golf superstar that they’d like to see in a second season

While Netflix has yet to announce season 2 of Full Swing, fans already know what they’d like to see from another round. Fans of the docuseries would like to see Tiger Woods featured in a second season of Full Swing.

The fact that Tiger Woods is always the first one to text Rory after he wins a tournament ?



When the series premiered on Netflix, fans weren’t shocked at Woods’ absence but were bummed by it. He still had an impact on the series, though. Woods was never seen in the show’s first season but was mentioned multiple times during the show’s eight episodes.