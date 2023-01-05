‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13: Denali Reveals ‘Wildest’ Lip Sync Songs That Didn’t Make the Cut

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 switched up the format with various twists and turns to keep its drag contestants on their toes. Similar to other seasons, lip-syncing remained a valuable skill for queens to have in order to succeed in the competition. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13’s Denali revealed that some truly legendary songs didn’t quite make the cut, including what she considered the “wildest” of them all.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13’s Denali showed her lip-syncing talents

Denali | Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

Denali brought looks, attitude, and killer lip-syncing skills to season 13. As a professional figure skater and figure skating choreographer, she had no difficulty busting out performances that left the judges, her fellow contestants, and audiences gagged. It really came to a head with her lip sync to Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love” against Kahmora Hall, where she delivered the performance of a lifetime.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 cast was asked to prepare reunion performances, but Denali was honored with the ability to lip-sync against fellow talent LaLa Ri for a charity of their choice. Her reunion performance to BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” stunned audiences with an impressive ice skating routine. Denali also won the lip-sync to La Bouche’s “Be My Lover” against LaLa.

Denali revealed ‘Baby Got Back’ and ‘Everytime We Touch’ were both possible lip sync songs

Everytime We Touch was on our ipods for s13 for a lipsync and if it wasn’t Pure Love I wanted to do it so bad….Cascada lipsync when?! — ❄️Denali❄️ (@denalifox) January 4, 2023

Denali took to Twitter to talk about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 lip syncs. In particular, she wanted to share one of the songs that she was most excited to see as a potential option. The queens are provided iPods with potential lip-sync songs installed, giving them the opportunity to listen to the song before they have to perform it to remain in the competition.

“‘Everytime We Touch’ was on our iPods for S13 for a lipsync,” Denali wrote. “And if it wasn’t ‘Pure Love,’ I wanted to do it so bad … Cascada lip-sync when?!”

Denali’s fans responded with excitement, wishing that they could have seen her perform the song. One user asked, “Wait, what was the wildest lip-sync song that we didn’t get on s13?” Denali responded, “‘Baby Got Back’ by Sir Mix-a-Lot … SO WORDY.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 certainly would have benefited from seeing Denali perform more, even though it simultaneously saddened her fans to see her earn a bottom-two placement. There’s no question that she would have slayed Cascada’s banger.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 created a hierarchy out of lip syncs

Denali and LaLa were undeniably the two queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 to bring the most talked about lip-syncs of the season. However, the production heavily relied on this specific aspect of the show from the very beginning of the season. The premiere consisted of six “Lip-Sync for Your Life” battles, which led some queens to believe that they were going home right after arriving.

Host RuPaul had some surprises up her sleeve. Lip sync winners and losers were placed into two separate groups, which further created tension in the Werk Room by socially dividing them. The winning group consisted of Kandy Muse, LaLa, Symone, Gottmik, Olivia Lux, and Tina Burner. Meanwhile, the losing group included Joey Jay, Denali, Tamisha Iman, Utica Queen, Rosé, Elliott with 2 Ts, and Kahmora Hall.