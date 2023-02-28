‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Spice Admits She ‘Never Knew a Damn Word’ When She Was Lip-Syncing

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race contained a few “firsts”, including the first biological siblings to compete on the show. TikTok-famous twins Sugar and Spice sashayed into the werkroom together, and after a few weeks, Spice was left on her own to fend for herself in the competition. When she landed in the bottom two against Salina EsTitties, Spice had a hard time getting her words out.

Spice joined ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ with her twin Sugar

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race welcomed its first Connecticut queens to the show with Amethyst, Robin Fierce, and Loosey LaDuca, as well as its first Native Hawaiian competitor with Sasha Colby. When Sugar and Spice trotted into the werkroom together, they made herstory as the first siblings to compete on a Drag Race franchise.

Sugar and Spice were best known prior to Drag Race for their joint TikTok page chronicling their drag looks. On the show, they stuck by each other’s side, as twins often do.

In the Snatch Game episode, Sugar played Trisha Paytas while Spice played Miley Cyrus. Both of their impersonations landed them in the bottom together. They performed a pre-choreographed lip-sync to Pat Benatar’s “You Better Run,” with Spice ultimately remaining in the competition and sending her sister home.

Spice admitted she didn’t know the words in her final lip sync

Season 15 marks a milestone season for RuPaul’s Drag Race. The series also celebrated another milestone midway through the season: its 200th episode. To celebrate, RuPaul threw a Crystal Ball, as crystal is the traditional gift for a 15th anniversary. Sasha Colby came out on top, while Spice and Salina EsTitties both found themselves in the bottom for the second time.

Spice and Salina lip sync to Lil Nas X’s hit single “That’s What I Want.” While Spice went a more upbeat route, Salina chose to embody the words of longing and delivered emotion. In the end, Spice was chosen to sashay away.

Spice reflected on the moments before she hit the stage in a post-elimination interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I remember talking to Salina in Untucked, like, ‘Girl, what are you doing for this song?’ And she was like, ‘I’m feeling my fantasy, it’s like a ballad.’ I’m listening to the song, like, ‘This is not a ballad,'” she remembered. “My mindset going into that lip-sync was, I knew what time it was, I knew they were [probably] sending me home, but in that moment, I was like, I’m going out with a bang, I’m not going to make this look all lovey-dovey, I’ll have emotion, but I have to have my tricks.”

Spice also confessed that she didn’t know the words to the song — a mortal sin if you want to win a lip sync.

“I tried to learn the lyrics as fast as I could with the five minutes we had,” she said. “I knew the chorus, me and Sugar did a TikTok to that Lil Nas X song, but a TikTok is six seconds, so I only knew the six seconds.”

“The 5,000 times I lip-synced on that show, I never knew a damn word,” she added. “I was just going with it. We’re just going to be saying ‘watermelon’ and do what we did last time.”

She held her own without her twin in the competition

Once Sugar was eliminated from the competition, Spice wondered how she could continue on without her best friend at her side. Ultimately, she proved that she can stand on her own.

After being told to sashay away, Spice closed out the 200th episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race by doing her and Sugar’s signature trot off the stage.