The Barbie movie was released in July 2023, but it remains one of the hottest films in the world. An unexpected hit for director Greta Gerwig, Barbie is a revisionist feminist fantasy that offers up a new take on the iconic doll that defined so many people’s childhoods. While Margot Robbie plays the doll herself, rocking the screen in a succession of incredible outfits, she’s supported by a full cast of talented stars, including Ryan Gosling as her counterpart Ken. Gosling’s primary contribution to the film is a hilarious song that has not only earned him a place as one of the year’s fan favorites, but a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart as well.

The ‘Barbie’ movie features an all-star cast

Barbie stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere | Samir Hussein/WireImage

As soon as word got out that Barbie was in the hands of Gerwig, fans all over the world sat up and took notice. Although there have been many animated films about the doll, there has never been a live-action movie until now. The movie tells the story of Barbie, who finds herself forced to explore the human world. In the process, while going through an existential crisis, Barbie discovers the struggles that human women face every day.

In addition to Robbie as the title character, Gosling takes on the role of Ken, Barbie’s counterpart, who happens to be going through some internal struggles of his own. For Gosling, who has often prioritized dark, character-driven roles in adult dramas, along with the occasional romantic tale, the part of Ken was totally new. Gosling had many hilarious, entertaining scenes in the movie, but one of his most iconic is the one where he relates the tale of his distress by singing the song “I’m Just Ken.”

Ryan Gosling sings a parody ballad in ‘Barbie’

Gosling’s song “I’m Just Ken,” details how he often feels as though he plays second-fiddle to Robbie’s Barbie, stuck in a rut and viewed as a perfect object of male beauty. The song, a clever parody of gender roles, is delivered perfectly by Gosling and fits neatly on a soundtrack that features tunes from other artists like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Sam Smith.

According to People Magazine, it’s “I’m Just Ken” that has resonated with fans the most, with the song officially entering the Billboard Hot 100 in early August, coming in at No. 87. “I’m Just Ken” isn’t the only song that Gosling sings for Barbie. The talented actor also recorded a cover of the popular Matchbox 20 song “Push,” which he sings during one scene in the movie.

Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ tune officially made the Billboard charts

Ryan Gosling as Ken | Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainment

The induction of “I’m Just Ken” to the Billboard Chart is a first for Gosling, who is 42. The star is best known for his work as an actor, but his diehard fans know that he’s also a musician. In the early 2000s, Gosling and his friend, Zach Shields, formed a band called Dead Man’s Bones. The group released an album in 2009, with Gosling and Shields touring in support of the record. They even established a brief residency, playing shows and attracting large crowds. In the years since, Dead Man’s Bones has taken a backseat to Gosling’s acting career.

With the success of the Barbie movie revitalizing Gosling’s career, it’s possible that the actor could decide to pursue music once again. Certainly, his new song proves that people are eager to hear from Gosling, as well as see him on the big screen.