Margot Robbie took playing ‘Barbie’ to a while new level with her jaw-dropping look at the premiere of her new film.

At the world premiere of the long-awaited Barbie film, Margot Robbie turned heads with an ensemble that was nothing short of dazzling. Yet, amid the glitz and glamour, it was the million-dollar collection of diamond necklaces designed by Lorraine Schwartz that truly took center stage.

From her striking attire to the jaw-dropping jewels, Robbie’s commitment to embodying the spirit of Barbie was evident. This star-studded event marked the beginning of the film’s journey, with an impressive cast ready to bring the iconic dolls to life on the big screen.

Margot Robbie | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie stuns in $1 million Lorraine Schwartz necklaces at the ‘Barbie’ premiere

The complete ensemble Robbie donned for the Barbie premiere grabbed everyone’s attention. But amid all the dazzle, the sparkles adorning her neckline truly stole the show.

Four bespoke diamond necklaces, the brainchild of acclaimed designer Lorraine Schwartz, accentuated Margot’s radiant look. The top pair of necklaces boasted only round cut diamonds, a style adored by many for its classic appeal. Meanwhile, the lower pair adorned a medley of different diamond cuts.

The lowest necklace, out of all the pieces, attracted the most curiosity. It was intricately designed, adorned with halo-cut diamonds of different shapes. These shapes ranged from the regal emerald to the romantic heart, and from the contemporary pear and marquise to the timeless oval.

Leading diamond expert at Steven Stone, Maxwell Stone, valued the necklaces at the staggering sum of one million dollars!

“Margot’s necklaces are truly spectacular. I’d estimate them to have a total value of around $1 million,” Stone shared.

The ‘Barbie’ star dazzles on the red carpet during the world premiere

Undeniably, Robbie is fully invested in the promotional journey for the forthcoming Barbie film. With the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal, she has been creating a series of unforgettable Barbie-inspired outfits. These ensembles pay homage to the beloved fashion doll introduced in 1959, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Robbie graced the red carpet in a strapless ebony Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, complemented by Manolo Blahnik stilettos. The absolutely exquisite Lorraine Schwartz jewels further enhanced the attire.

In this ensemble, the Australian starlet flawlessly embodied the essence of the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. This iconic Barbie doll has been cherished by fans since its introduction during the lively era of the sixties.

While Robbie was the belle of the ball at the crimson walkway, she certainly wasn’t the sole spectacle captivating the audience at the world premiere.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling team up on the red carpet

At the premiere, Robbie shared the spotlight with her Barbie co-star, Ryan Gosling. While Robbie was a vision of elegance in her ebony attire, Gosling paid tribute to the franchise in his own distinctive way.

Gracing the crimson walkway, Gosling sported a head-to-toe pink suit. He paired this eye-catching ensemble with crisp white footwear and left his shirt undone, revealing a tasteful necklace.

Gosling, of course, is sharing the silver screen with Robbie in the role of Ken in the film.

The movie is elevated by an exceptional ensemble cast, including renowned names such as Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Michael Cera. Their collective talent adds depth and richness to the movie, showcasing a remarkable array of acting prowess and diverse contributions to the overall production.

Barbie officially opens in theaters on July 21.