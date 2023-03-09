Salma Hayek Pinault’s Marriage Began With a Courthouse Intervention After She Was ‘Dragged’ There by Her Family

The stunning and talented Salma Hayek Pinault recently made her debut appearance in the Magic Mike trilogy, taking on the role of the newly divorced Maxandra Mendoza in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. But unlike her broken-hearted character, Pinault has been happily wedded to French business mogul Francois-Henri Pinault since 2009.

Pinault has been open about her healthy relationship for years. She often praises her husband for being so loving and supportive of her career. However, in a recent interview with Glamour, the actor dropped a bombshell. As it turns out, she was slow to warm up to the idea of getting married. So slow, in fact, that her family had to drag her to the courthouse to make it official.

Salma Hayek Pinault’s two weddings

The Pinaults made headlines in April 2009 for their star-studded Venetian wedding ceremony and reception. It was also briefly noted that the two had legally married on Valentine’s Day in a small courthouse ceremony.

Until recently, that was all the information the public had. It’s not uncommon for people, celebrities or not, to have a small civil ceremony before celebrating with a more lavish event. But as it turns out, the future Mrs. Pinault didn’t initially plan it that way. In fact, when she woke up on Valentine’s Day in 2009, she didn’t even know she’d be getting married that day.

A special Valentine’s Day surprise

Glamour recently asked Pinault if she and her husband celebrated their anniversary on Valentine’s Day since it was the date of their first wedding. However, the actor said she didn’t even know she was getting married that day.

“It was like an intervention,” Pinault said. “I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”

Apparently Pinault’s family “dragged her” to the courthouse for her wedding. Afterward, there was a fancy lunch at Pinault’s parents’ house that her mother-in-law had spent the day preparing.

“My mother-in-law, who’s the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice,” Pinault claimed.

Salma Hayek Pinault’s happily ever after

The couple had been engaged for a long time before the surprise ceremony, and also had a daughter, Valentina, who was born in 2007. Once they legally married, the actor was pleasantly surprised by how much she liked it, noting that she didn’t feel any different.

Her husband then asked her, “Can we have a party now?” And a few months later, they had their glorious ceremony in Venice.

At first, she may have hesitated, but Pinault certainly is glad that she walked down the aisle now. Before settling down with Pinault, several celebrities, including Edward Norton (who attended her wedding) and Josh Lucas, were linked to her.