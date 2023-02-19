Salma Hayek Pinault Reveals Why Her Full Name Is Now Appearing On Screen

Salma Hayek Pinault has been a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood for decades after her big breakout role in the action hit Desperado. Pinault has acted in a wide variety of movies, from action flicks to sweet romantic comedies, and has become known as one of the entertainment industry’s biggest sex symbols.

Pinault’s most recent role is one of her steamiest. As a wealthy businesswoman in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Pinault is making waves. Offscreen, Pinault is in a happy relationship with a fabulously wealthy man. In a recent interview, the actor dished on why she is now going by her full name in her movie projects.

Salma Hayek Pinault has been with her husband since 2006

Pinault and her husband, businessman François-Henry Pinault go back to 2006. According to Us Weekly, Pinault has consistently refused to discuss exactly how the two first met, noting that she prefers to keep the details of their romance private.

Regardless, things moved quickly between the two, and in early 2007, the pair announced their engagement. Just six months after the news of their engagement, Pinault welcomed a daughter, whom they christened Valentina.

Pinault and her wealthy love tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2009, in a sweet Paris wedding ceremony. Ever since then, the two have been happily together, working on their own individual projects and occasionally stepping out to red-carpet events. Every so often, Pinault shares pictures of her husband on social media, always speaking complimentary words about him and praising Pinault for his supportive and loving attitude.

What did Hayek Pinault say about using her full name in movies?

Until recently, Pinault was billed in movies as Salma Hayek. However, Pinault recently told Jimmy Kimmel that she always wanted to use her married name in promotional materials. “I’ve always had the name, but everybody refused to say it,” Pinault said, noting that she prefers to use her full name whenever possible. “My publicists are now saying okay — because they don’t even put it sometimes in the movies and like, ‘Why didn’t you put her full name? Oh, we forgot. Sorry, it’s been printed.'”

Pinault also discussed her marriage in the interview, telling Kimmel that her husband isn’t bothered at all by the sexy scenes involving his wife in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. “He gets the same, but even better without the clothes,” Pinault joked.

Salma Hayek Pinault has a leading role in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Magic Mike’s Last Dance hit theaters on February 10, and fans are lining up to see Pinault act opposite Channing Tatum. The film tells the story of Mike “Magic Mike” Lane, and the relationship that blooms between the former stripper and a wealthy businesswoman named Max, played by Pinault. For Pinault, making the movie was a true labor of love, telling Jimmy Kimmel Live that she jumped at the chance to co-star with Tatum.

“It’s a dream come true for me to work with (director Steven Soderbergh) and Channing, who cannot be nicer and cooler, you know?” the actor said. “He’s amazing. And we really got along well. It was a really fun job, and really, I think I made some good friends in that one.”

The role is certainly a new one for Pinault, who has acted alongside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Fans who want to see Pinault and Tatum do their thing can catch Magic Mike’s Last Dance in theaters now!