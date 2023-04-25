Sara Beth Liebe Responds to ‘American Idol’ Backlash: ‘I’m So Over It’

Former American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe has had her fair share of controversy during her short time on the singing competition show. The aspiring singer recently shared her thoughts on her abrupt departure from American Idol.

Sara Beth Liebe’s ‘American Idol’ audition went viral after viewers slammed Katy Perry for ‘mom-shaming’ her

Liebe first caught the internet’s attention after a clip from her American Idol audition went viral. The 25 year-old mentioned her age and the fact that she was a mom of three while talking to the judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan — and they reacted strongly.

Perry stood up in shock while Bryan playfully fanned her. Liebe joked, “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” to which Perry responded, “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.” Many viewers found Perry’s comment rude and accused her of “mom-shaming” Liebe.

Perry’s statement also hurt Liebe. She later took to TikTok to share her feelings about the situation, saying it was “embarrassing to have that on TV” and that she found Perry’s comment “hurtful.”

“I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame, and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom, and it’s hard enough to be a woman,” she continued.

Despite an impressive performance, Sara Beth Liebe decided to leave ‘American Idol’: ‘My heart’s at home’

Liebe’s drama on the singing show didn’t stop there. Before taking the stage for a performance, the wannabe singer admitted she felt “selfish” for leaving her family, adding, “I don’t even know what show business is.”

“I’ve been a mom since I was 18. I’ve been married since I was 18,” Liebe continued. “I don’t think I realized quite how hard it would be to be away from my kids.” So, after her performance, Liebe told the judges she would be dropping out of the competition.

American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe | Entertainment Today via Youtube

She told the judges her “heart’s at home” and that she would be going “home to my babies. They kind of need me.” Liebe then ran off the stage. The judges called her back and tried to convince her to stay, with Perry encouraging her to embrace “self-love,” but Liebe ultimately decided to leave.

Sara Beth Liebe explains her departure from ‘American Idol’ was not a ‘ploy [for] 15 minutes of fame’

Liebe spoke further about her decision to go in a TikTok, where she explained that she was “scouted” for American Idol instead of pursuing an audition herself. She emphasized that she was “grateful” for the opportunity but that it wasn’t what she wanted.

After more social media speculation, Liebe took to Instagram, telling her followers that she wasn’t “mad” about Perry’s comment and that her leaving the show was not a “ploy [for] 15 minutes of fame or whatever the hell everyone is saying” [per Page Six].

Fans are split on Sara Beth Liebe’s decision to quit ‘American Idol,’ but the singer is still hard at work releasing music

Fans were split over Liebe’s decision to quit American Idol, with some praising her for her “maturity and sense of self.” In contrast, others criticized her for passing up “an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Liebe might not be on American Idol anymore, but she’s still making music. She recently released a new single, “Bruises,” and frequently posts videos on Instagram of her covering tracks from artists like the Beatles, Olivia Rodrigo, and Adele.