Sarah Jessica Parker explained why she could relate to these 'Sex and the City' characters not too long ago.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been synonymous with Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw. But just because she’s played her for so long, doesn’t mean she’s the only character she might have a connection to.

How Sarah Jessica Parker related to these ‘Sex and the City’ characters

Parker once shared she had a few similarities with Carrie Bradshaw, but quite a few differences as well. Parker related to Carrie’s fascination with people, and the character’s enjoyment of the New York City life. But those might’ve been where the similarities ended, as Parker couldn’t relate to Carrie’s specific lifestyle. Carrie’s obsession with luxury fashion and her promiscuity were all things that Parker couldn’t agree with.

“I think there’s not a lot about Carrie that is actually similar to my life. Our choices have been so radically different. There are certain kinds of pillars that fundamentally are different,” Parker once told E! (via Grazia). “I like clothing, but I don’t have anywhere near a fevered relationship that she does.”

But Parker didn’t only see herself in Carrie. She confided that there was a little bit of herself in the other City characters as well.

“I think I’m probably a mix of Miranda and Charlotte and Carrie,” Parker once said according to ABC News.

But Parker felt she had very little in common with Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones.

“I think Samantha always had a sorta courage that I don’t think I could muster or summon,” Parker said.

Sarah Jessica Parker had an extreme ‘Sex and the City’ theory involving Carrie Bradshaw’s friends

Parker had her own theory about what was really going on between Carrie Bradshaw and her three friends. The Emmy winner floated around the idea that maybe Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha were all in Carrie’s head. And she felt there were a few clues sprinkled around the show that supported her theory.

“Sometimes I’m like, we don’t even know if Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte were real. Sometimes I’m like, hmmm, just to mess with myself. Think about it: did Carrie make them up? She’s telling a story every week,” Parker once said according to Elle. “This is [Carrie’s] point of view, it’s almost always her point of view.”

Parker highlighted a specific Sex and the City episode where Carrie Bradshaw was seen without her friends.

“When Carrie went to Paris and left her computer, for the first time Carrie wasn’t telling the story,” Parker said. “In the entire run of the series, if you think about it for a second, right? She left her computer which was the conduit (through) which the audience knows about Charlotte, Miranda [and] Samantha.”

But Parker asserted that it wouldn’t affect the show’s message even if this theory were true.

“These friendships, real or not real, as described were beyond a source of joy and and a connection and a way of relating, they were a necessity,” she said.

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed what it’s like reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw for ‘And Just Like That’

Parker recently reunited with her Carrie Bradshaw character for the HBO Max series And Just Like That. The series serves as a continuation of the franchise, following Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte at a very different time in their lives. Speaking with Variety, Parker asserted that she had the same excitement playing Carrie now as she did back in the day.

“It always felt exciting to play Carrie,” Parker said. “It always felt interesting and challenging and surprising and familiar and unfamiliar. And I loved playing that part. I loved everything about it. I loved all that came with it — meaning the people that I was surrounded by, the people I worked for and with, the city that we shoot in, the crew members that make it happen. All of the bits and pieces were enormously satisfying and fulfilling. To consider doing it again and to be on the set, it felt really good.”