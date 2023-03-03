Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2 Daughters Had a Surprising Reaction to the Star’s Vogue Cover

A showbiz mainstay for over three decades, Sarah Jessica Parker is beloved for her roles in TV series like Sex and the City and movies such as Hocus Pocus. Despite her public persona, she and her husband, fellow actor Matthew Broderick, shield their children from the spotlight. Still, she’s an unmistakably proud parent, opening up about how her twin daughters’ reaction to one of her Vogue covers marked a “touching” moment.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have 3 children

Parker married Broderick in 1997 when her star was on the rise. The two have been together ever since, defying the Hollywood norm and working hard to make their marriage a success. In 2002, they welcomed their first child, James Wilkie Broderick. Seven years later, they expanded their family, welcoming twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick via surrogacy.

The stars’ daughters and son have remained out of the public eye, with Parker admitting she works hard to be a hands-on parent. She and her family spend most of their time in New York City, where the actor can often be seen walking around, either with her children or on her way to work.

How did Sarah Jessica Parker’s daughters react to 1 of her Vogue covers?

Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughters at a ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ premiere in 2022 | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Over the years, the And Just Like That… star has appeared on many magazine covers. A style icon, Parker has graced Vogue covers several times. And though she loves the experience of working with the fashion magazine, there’s only one time she really impressed her daughters — when she appeared on the cover of the magazine’s December 2021 issue.

“I showed it to my daughters, which I never do anything like that,” she told Vogue in February 2022. “Magazines aren’t as much a part of their life as might have been when I was their age … And both of their hands went to their mouths, and they were like, ‘Mama, you’re on the cover of Vogue?!'”

Parker added, “I didn’t know they were aware of Vogue magazine. But they live in New York, they walk to school every day, they see all the kiosks … So that was very touching to me.”

The family rarely steps out for public appearances

Many fans are curious about Parker and Broderick’s home life and how they raise their children. Still, the two actors made a conscious decision early on to separate their careers from their kids. So it’s rare to see the family of five at public appearances. But in December 2022, they stepped out to the New York City premiere of the Broadway play Some Like It Hot.

Parker and Broderick took their 20-year-old son James and 13-year-old daughters Tabitha and Marion to the premiere. And fans couldn’t help but notice the girls are carbon copies of their father. The event was a unique look at the dynamics of the ultra-private family, proving Parker and Broderick are still going strong.