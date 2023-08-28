'Sex and the City' fans who also happen to enjoy Selena Gomez's music were treated to an unexpected crossover when Gomez released her music video for 'Single Soon.' Carrie's iconic Post-It breakup is featured.

Selena Gomez’s newest single, “Single Soon,” is the perfect anthem for the single (or soon-to-be-single) ladies out there. The song itself isn’t the only thing making waves, either. Gomez dropped a music video for the song that is just as enthralling as the bop itself. In the video, Gomez even recreates the most iconic breakup in Sex and the City history.

Selena Gomez calls on ‘Sex and the City’ for inspiration for her ‘Single Soon’ music video

In the music video for “Single Soon,” Selena Gomez prepares herself to head out on the town. In the video, she scribbles a note on an iconic yellow Post-It note and walks around the apartment singing as she gets her stuff together. As she’s prepping to walk out the door, she drops the note on the table. It reads, “Sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me. ” The message officially ends Gomez’s relationships and allows her to have fun on her own terms.

The note might seem harsh to viewers unfamiliar with Sex and the City. For fans of the provocative 1990s series, it was a brilliant callback to the most iconic breakup of the entire series. The note references Carrie’s very ridiculous season 6 separation from fellow writer Jack Berger. Still, Gomez opted to modernize the moment a bit. Instead of placing the note on an old laptop screen, she sticks the Post-It to a game controller.

Which boyfriend broke up with Carrie Bradshaw on a Post-It note?

Sex and the City fans always hated Jack Berger. He was whiny, he was unstable, and frankly, kind of boring. Despite that, Carrie dated Jack for several months, although the relationship was never smooth sailing.

Eventually, she was just as prepared to end it as he was, but Berger insisted he wanted another chance. After sleeping with Carrie one last time, he placed a Post-It on her computer that read, “Sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me,” before slinking out of the apartment, never to be seen again.

While Miranda Hobbes revealed how she was once broken up with by someone’s doorman, no breakup in the history of the series will ever trump Berger’s “concise” and clean break. The moment is truly iconic, and we totally get why Gomez would choose to recreate it for her music video.

The moment really happened to someone

The Post-It breakup is a classic Sex and the City moment, and we love seeing it used in Gomez’s latest music video. For a Sex and the City writer somewhere, it is probably no laughing matter.

Charlotte and Carrie in ‘Sex and the City’ | Tom Kingston/WireImage

Most of the scenarios and men in the infamous series were inspired by the men and events from the writers’ lives. Since the Post-It breakup made it into the series, it means one of the writers was once broken up with via a Post-It note. The writer who was broken up with and the ex with bad manners remain anonymous.